What we learned from Alabama's spring football game

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Former Alabama offensive lineman Mike Johnson and Managing Editor of BamaInsider.com Kyle Henderson discuss Alabama’s spring football game.

The Good

Eyabi Anoma records QB sack beats out Leatherwood

Skyler DeLong punt (longest of 54-yards, another for 50)

Nice catch by Cameron Latu inside the red-zone

Nice catch by Miller Forristall from Tua for 8-yards

Najee Harris with a powerful TD run from 6-yards out

Mac Jones hit Metchie for 49-yard TD

Freshman Will Reichard with a 43-yard FG

Trevon Diggs looked good at kick returner

Slade Bolden to Cameron Latu on WR pass for 31-yards

Joseph Bulovas with a 34-yard FG

Christian Barmore with a sack on Paul Tyson

Chris Allen sacked Mac Jones

Taulia to John Metchie for a 30-yard gain

Mac Jones to Kedrick James for a 29-yard touchdown

Mac Jones to Xavier Williams for a 22-yard touchdown

Tua to DeVonta Smith 36 and 15-yard receptions to start the 2nd half

Taulia to Jaylen Waddle for a 29-yard touchdown

Tua with a 54-yard touchdown to Jerry Jeudy

The Bad

Tua looked off during the first and second series, a few overthrown balls

Mac Jones threw an INT to Shane Lee, fumbled snap

Taulia throws an interception, picked off by Eddie Smith

Joseph Bulovas misses 49-yard FG

Two drops by Jerry Jeudy

Fumbled snap by Tua

Henry Ruggs dropped pass

Bulovas missed 41-yard field goal

Paul Tyson throws an interception to Jaylen Moody, Moody returns for a touchdown

Tua’s interception with 1:30 left. Bad ball is thrown

Just Stats

Tua Tagovailoa 19 of 37 for 265-yards with 1 touchdown and 1 INT

Mac Jones 19 of 23 for 271-yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 INT

Najee Harris 9 rushes for 23-yards with 1 touchdown

Brian Robinson 11 rushes for 42-yards

John Metchie 5 receptions for 133-yards

Jerry Jeudy 5 receptions for 104-yards with 1 touchdown

DeVonta Smith 6 receptions for 95-yards

Jaylen Waddle 4 receptions for 59-yards with 1 touchdown

Shane Lee with 8 tackles and interception

Xavier McKinney with 7 tackles

Joshua McMillon with 7 tackles

Nigel Knott with 6 tackles

Trevon Diggs with an interception

Eddie Smith with an interception

Will Reichard 6 punts for 253-yards (42.2 average), one field goal from 43-yards out

Skyler DeLong with 4 punts for 190-yards (47.5 average)

Joseph Bulovas was 1 for 3 on FGS, made from 34-yards, missed from 49-yards and 41-yards

{{ article.author_name }}