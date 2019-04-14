What we learned from Alabama's spring football game
Former Alabama offensive lineman Mike Johnson and Managing Editor of BamaInsider.com Kyle Henderson discuss Alabama’s spring football game.
The Good
Eyabi Anoma records QB sack beats out Leatherwood
Skyler DeLong punt (longest of 54-yards, another for 50)
Nice catch by Cameron Latu inside the red-zone
Nice catch by Miller Forristall from Tua for 8-yards
Najee Harris with a powerful TD run from 6-yards out
Mac Jones hit Metchie for 49-yard TD
Freshman Will Reichard with a 43-yard FG
Trevon Diggs looked good at kick returner
Slade Bolden to Cameron Latu on WR pass for 31-yards
Joseph Bulovas with a 34-yard FG
Christian Barmore with a sack on Paul Tyson
Chris Allen sacked Mac Jones
Taulia to John Metchie for a 30-yard gain
Mac Jones to Kedrick James for a 29-yard touchdown
Mac Jones to Xavier Williams for a 22-yard touchdown
Tua to DeVonta Smith 36 and 15-yard receptions to start the 2nd half
Taulia to Jaylen Waddle for a 29-yard touchdown
Tua with a 54-yard touchdown to Jerry Jeudy
The Bad
Tua looked off during the first and second series, a few overthrown balls
Mac Jones threw an INT to Shane Lee, fumbled snap
Taulia throws an interception, picked off by Eddie Smith
Joseph Bulovas misses 49-yard FG
Two drops by Jerry Jeudy
Fumbled snap by Tua
Henry Ruggs dropped pass
Bulovas missed 41-yard field goal
Paul Tyson throws an interception to Jaylen Moody, Moody returns for a touchdown
Tua’s interception with 1:30 left. Bad ball is thrown
Just Stats
Tua Tagovailoa 19 of 37 for 265-yards with 1 touchdown and 1 INT
Mac Jones 19 of 23 for 271-yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 INT
Najee Harris 9 rushes for 23-yards with 1 touchdown
Brian Robinson 11 rushes for 42-yards
John Metchie 5 receptions for 133-yards
Jerry Jeudy 5 receptions for 104-yards with 1 touchdown
DeVonta Smith 6 receptions for 95-yards
Jaylen Waddle 4 receptions for 59-yards with 1 touchdown
Shane Lee with 8 tackles and interception
Xavier McKinney with 7 tackles
Joshua McMillon with 7 tackles
Nigel Knott with 6 tackles
Trevon Diggs with an interception
Eddie Smith with an interception
Will Reichard 6 punts for 253-yards (42.2 average), one field goal from 43-yards out
Skyler DeLong with 4 punts for 190-yards (47.5 average)
Joseph Bulovas was 1 for 3 on FGS, made from 34-yards, missed from 49-yards and 41-yards
