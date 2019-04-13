TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban doesn’t want people to get carried away with John Metchie. However, after the freshman wide receiver’s performance on A-Day, that’s going to be a struggle.

Metchie earned MVP honors Saturday after pulling in five receptions for 133 yards. While Saban pointed out that the 6-foot, 195-pound receiver was working against Alabama’s second-team defense, it’s hard to ignore the production. Still, the head coach did his best to temper his praise toward the early enrollee.

“He did a good job,” Saban said. “But again, what’s the level of (competition)? Would he catch all those passes if (Patrick Surtain II) or (Trevon Diggs) or somebody is covering him? I don’t know. But when he does that, that’s good. But relative to what he had to do today, he did an outstanding job. He made some good catches, he didn’t drop the ball. He plays fast. He’s got some strength. I think this guy's going to help us next year, and I think he’ll be a good player for us.”

Metchie’s teammates aren’t taking the same modest approach.

“In practice, he pretty much goes off every day,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “To me, he’s like another (Jaylen) Waddle. I definitely expected that to happen. I talked to him before the game and I told him I needed at least two touchdowns. He definitely goes out there and he plays hard and makes plays.”

It’s not that Saban doesn’t want his freshman receiver to succeed. He’s just a bit worried about the expectations that could be placed on a player who has yet to play a meaningful game at the college level.

“I’m only saying this because you all have a tendency to make somebody a star,” Saban said. “And when you do that, you create a problem for us a s coaches. Can we just make sure it is was it is? And let's don’t go down that road after one spring game.”

While Saban has a point, A-Day has a history of providing a first glimpse at young talent. Biletnikoff winner Jerry Jeudy took home MVP honors during his freshman season in 2017. Before that, running back T.J. Yeldon won his first of three straight A-Day MVPs during his freshman season in 2012. While it might be a bit premature, to lump Metchie into that group, the four-star receiver’s teammates believe he has the tools to be a star.

“He’s fast. He’s physical. He’s strong,” receiver DeVonta Smith said. “Someone like him, you don’t expect him to be as strong as he is, but he’s real strong.”

Metchie’s biggest obstacle next season might be the talent in front of him. Alabama returns its top four receivers from last year in Jeudy, Smith, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle — a quartet that combined for 3,597 yards and 38 touchdowns through the air. That being said, if he can put on a show similar to Saturday’s performance, Alabama will have no problem welcoming the freshman into the fold.

“There’s a lot of competition, and just knowing that everybody we all have each other’s back,” Smith said. “Just having that depth makes everybody feel more comfortable.”

