TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — They don’t make them like they used to, but even one of the greats needs a bit of maintenance from time to time.

After a somewhat testy news conference following Alabama’s A-Day game Saturday, Nick Saban took a moment to reveal a medical procedure he will undergo over the next few weeks. While not stating a direct procedure, the 67-year-old head coach was in a joking mood while announcing his status to the public.



“I have one announcement to make,” Saban said. “I’ve been struggling a little bit with one of my hips, and even though they don’t make them like they used to and most players would not to be able to perform in spring practice like I did if they had a similar situation, but nobody could even tell, but I might not be able to play golf for a few weeks. We’re going to do an evaluation of this at the end of spring, but they say even if it’s the worst case scenario, it may be six or eight weeks. But I can still cut a rug and cut them off, I can do whatever I need to do. I can still play golf. But this has a little bothersome, and I don’t want to go into the fall with this being a problem.

This next season will be Saban’s 13th with Alabama. His contract with the Crimson Tide runs through the 2025 season. Before leaving the podium, the head coach made sure to quell any suspicion over him hanging up the whistle any time soon.

“I want to get it fixed because I don’t want to coach for one more year, I want to coach for a lot of more years,” Saban said. “So, whenever things like this come up, I want to be aggressive and proactive to try and get it taken care of. We’ll certainly do that, and we’ve got really good people to do it. I don’t think it should be a big deal, but I’ve been keeping this a little bit of a secret because I have so much respect for this group. I wanted you to be the first to know. Thank you.”