For the first time in 17 years, Nick Saban won’t be the one leading Alabama out of the tunnel inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. While that will be the biggest storyline heading into Saturday’s season opener against Western Kentucky, it’s not the only thing worth watching out for as the Crimson Tide kicks off the Kalen DeBoer era this weekend.

Along with a new coaching staff, No. 5 Alabama will debut its retooled roster following an offseason steeped in transition. Here are five things we’ll be watching for when the Tide opens its season Saturday night.