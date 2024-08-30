Advertisement

Published Aug 30, 2024
What to watch for in Alabama's opener against Western Kentucky
Tony Tsoukalas  •  TideIllustrated
Managing Editor
For the first time in 17 years, Nick Saban won’t be the one leading Alabama out of the tunnel inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. While that will be the biggest storyline heading into Saturday’s season opener against Western Kentucky, it’s not the only thing worth watching out for as the Crimson Tide kicks off the Kalen DeBoer era this weekend.

Along with a new coaching staff, No. 5 Alabama will debut its retooled roster following an offseason steeped in transition. Here are five things we’ll be watching for when the Tide opens its season Saturday night.

