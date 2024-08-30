in other news
in other news
How James Burnip went from "overrated" to consistent this offseason
Burnip struggled to start the spring but has been one of Alabama's most consistent performers this fall.
Kalen DeBoer discusses how Alabama will rotate at WR, OL
Six could be a magic number when it comes to Alabama’s position battles on offense this weekend. During Wednesday’s SEC
Zabien Brown included in Rivals Freshman All-America defense
Rivals included Alabama cornerback Zabien Brown as one of the nation's top freshmen this season.
For the first time in 17 years, Nick Saban won’t be the one leading Alabama out of the tunnel inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. While that will be the biggest storyline heading into Saturday’s season opener against Western Kentucky, it’s not the only thing worth watching out for as the Crimson Tide kicks off the Kalen DeBoer era this weekend.
Along with a new coaching staff, No. 5 Alabama will debut its retooled roster following an offseason steeped in transition. Here are five things we’ll be watching for when the Tide opens its season Saturday night.