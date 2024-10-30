What Kalen DeBoer told Alabama players about CFP hopes after Tennessee loss

Alabama bounced back from a rough three-game stretch that included losses to Vanderbilt and Tennessee with a 34-0 win over Missouri on Saturday. The Crimson Tide looked comfortable against an overmatched opponent to gain some crucial momentum heading into the bye week.

As Alabama prepares for its final stretch of the season, its two losses in SEC play put the Crimson Tide's chances to reach the SEC Championship game in peril. The Tide also has no room left for error if it wants to be part of the first iteration of the 12-team College Football Playoff.

During his weekly “Hey Coach” radio show, Kalen DeBoer was asked by host Chris Stewart if he gave his team any message about their playoff chances after taking an early second loss this season. DeBoer said he had a short message after Alabama’s most recent defeat before shifting the focus back to internal improvement.

“Really a conversation that lasted about five seconds and happened about two weeks ago after our last loss and them understanding what the scenario was as far as us having our backs to the wall,” DeBoer said. “Then you quickly go back to what the focus always is and that’s being our best through continuous improvement. That’s all we can ask is that we strive to be our best and we gotta have the work be the work to support that and our actions are gonna show us how important it is. Just making sure that they do understand that our backs are to the wall. That was kind of the conversation.”

The outside noise surrounding Alabama’s playoff potential will only increase next week when the first-ever 12-team CFP rankings are released Tuesday. The Crimson Tide will find out just how much work it has to do to be included, even if it fails to make it back to the SEC Championship game after two conference losses.

Alabama will have a golden opportunity to improve its soon-to-be-determined playoff standing against No. 18 LSU on Nov. 9. Both teams are coming off of bye weeks and aim to avoid a potentially devastating third loss. DeBoer made Alabama’s position clear to his players after the Tennessee game and said if his side can build on the positive momentum gained against Missouri and have success in its final four matchups, the rest of the CFP process will take care of itself.

“I think everyone understands that if we do something that we’re capable of doing and winning throughout the month of November, that will work itself out,” DeBoer said. “But we don’t look at it that way. I think having done this for many years if you start thinking that way it can be a lot. You gotta focus on the next one and only that one and the guys have had a mindset that you’re only as good as your last game, your last rep, your last play, whatever it might be and that’s where we’re at right now.”