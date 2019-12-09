It means Alabama has a chance to get back to the standard for Alabama football

For the first time in nine seasons, the Crimson Tide is ranked outside of the top 10. During Sunday’s college football playoff rankings, the Crimson Tide checked in at the number 13 spot finishing with two losses on the regular season.

“It’s a privilege and an honor for our team to be in the Vrbo Citus Bowl,” said Nick Saban during his Sunday teleconference. “We’re playing a great team like the University of Michigan with great tradition, a great coach in Jim Harbaugh, and this is a challenge we certainly look forward to. Our team is a little disappointed on how we finished the season and this is an opportunity for us to show who we are and try to get back to playing to the Bama Standard.”

Losing just two games might be a magical season for most of the teams in the country, but Alabama has not had a two-loss season since 2014, going 14-1 in 2018, 13-1 in 2017, 14-1 in 2016, and 14-1 in 2015.

It means we’ll get another opportunity to see Mac Jones lead the offense

Redshirt sophomore Mac Jones will make his fourth start of this career against a very good Michigan defense which is ranked sixth in the Country allowing less than 300-yards per game.