TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Darrian Dalcourt surprised some by electing to stay in Tuscaloosa and take advantage of his extra year of eligibility. However, the fifth-year graduate student might be making a move of sorts after all.

After starting 16 games at center over the past two seasons, Dalcourt has shifted over to guard at times this spring. The move allows him and fellow senior Seth McLaughlin to take the field at the same time, providing experienced to an offensive line that lost three starters from last year’s team.

“We move guys around all the time,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban explained last week. “We want to help them develop diversity to create value for themselves, but it also gives us flexibility in terms of getting the best players on the field when the fall comes.”

McLaughlin also has first-team experience at center, starting 11 games over the past two seasons while filling in while Dalcourt was dealing with various injuries. McLaughlin (6-foot-4, 301 pounds) offers less power than Dalcourt (6-foot-3, 310 pounds), likely influencing the decision to move the latter to guard.

While the switch is foreign territory for Dalcourt, he claims he’s picking it up quickly.

“It’s my first time playing guard, so, of course, it comes with learning, comes with mistakes,” Dalcourt said. “But you know you learn from those mistakes. It does nothing but add versatility to me and also the offensive line. So whatever I can do, whatever we can do as offensive linemen to become the best unit we can, we’re always going to do it.”

It’s still early, and there will inevitably still be plenty of tinkering across the offensive line before Alabama takes the field this fall. However, the latest development does provide the Crimson Tide with some much-needed experienced depth.

Alabama lost three starters from last year’s unit as left tackle Tyler Steen and right guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. departed for the NFL while left guard Javian Cohen transferred to Miami.

While nothing is set in stone, junior J.C. Latham figures to slide over from right tackle to take Steen’s role as the blindside blocker. Meanwhile, sophomore Tyler Booker should fill one of the two openings at guard after taking several first-team reps during his debut season. The plan was always to have either Dalcourt or McLaughlin man the center position. However, having both players on the field would mean Alabama would only have one more spot on its starting five to fill.

If Dalcourt and McLaughlin join Latham and Booker as starters, Alabama’s lone remaining opening would likely come at the tackle position. That could create a five-star showdown between redshirt freshman Elijah Pritchett and true freshman Kadyn Proctor — the top-rated offensive tackles in each of the past two recruiting classes.

Pritchett played in just two games last season after tearing his pectoral over the summer. However, the 6-foot-6, 312-pound lineman has generated plenty of praise within the program and has been working at right tackle with the first-team offense this spring.

“I definitely see a lot of growth, see a lot of maturity,” Latham said of Pritchett last month. “He has that kind of experience of just being in the Alabama culture, so I do expect a lot out of him coming into this spring and new season. So I’m really excited about him, too.”

Proctor comes to Alabama as the No. 8 overall player in this year’s class. The 6-foo-7, 354-pound Iowa native was recruited as a tackle but has the power to move inside to guard if called on to do so early in his career.

Proctor is one of five offensive linemen Alabama added in this year’s class, joining tackles Olaus Alinen, Wilkin Formby and Miles McVay as well as guard Roq Montgomery. McVay has already garnered a bit of attention after cameras caught him pulling off a one-handed pancake block on Khurtiss Perry during practice.

“I think all the young guys have developed really well,” Dalcourt said. “Spring is a time for them to develop and for them to learn, so I think all of them will take advantage of it. They're willing to work and willing to listen, and I'm proud of them for that.”

Alabama also has plenty of veterans capable of stepping into starting roles. Terrence Ferguson II is right in the mix for a first-team role at one of the guard positions, while the Crimson Tide also brings back fellow redshirt sophomores James Brockermyer and Jaden Roberts. Alabama will also likely look to add another lineman from the transfer portal as it only has 13 scholarship players at the position.

Alabama should get a better feel for where its stands up front as it holds its first spring scrimmage Friday inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The scrimmage will be the first of three for the Crimson Tide this spring, culminating with the A-Day game on April 22.