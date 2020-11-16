{{ timeAgo('2020-11-16 12:23:54 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Watch: Nick Saban's Monday press conference before Kentucky
Kyle Henderson
•
BamaInsider
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com
Nick Saban addressed the media on Monday, November 16 before Alabama's game against Kentucky.
Related
Heisman watch: Mac Jones among four-way race at the top
Alabama remains at No. 1
Sunday observations
Mark Stoops talks Alabama's offense and Mac Jones
Miller Forristall and DJ Dale talk Alabama through six games