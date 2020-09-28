 Alabama football vs. Texas A&M
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-28 12:40:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Watch: Nick Saban Press Conference ahead of Texas A&M game

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

Alabama Football coach Nick Saban opened up week two of Alabama’s 2020 college football season talking about the matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M.

Stats Bomb: Mac looks deep, Najee remains feature back

Monday Morning Quarterback: Breaking down Alabama's first win

What we learned from Alabama's 'decently normal' win

Notes

- Saban said Alabama would not use the upcoming game as a chance to tryout multiple punters, but it sounds like the competition remains open.

- Saban said Jaylen Waddle has been more of a slot guy in the past, but he can now play all of the receiver positions. Saban said that should help limit the double teams he faces this season.

Player interviews

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}