Watch: Nick Saban Press Conference ahead of Texas A&M game
Alabama Football coach Nick Saban opened up week two of Alabama’s 2020 college football season talking about the matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M.
Notes
- Saban said Alabama would not use the upcoming game as a chance to tryout multiple punters, but it sounds like the competition remains open.
- Saban said Jaylen Waddle has been more of a slot guy in the past, but he can now play all of the receiver positions. Saban said that should help limit the double teams he faces this season.