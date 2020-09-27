Introducing the Stats Bomb with notes on QBs, Najee Harris
Every Sunday, I'll take a closer look at the numbers from Saturday's game and provide context that matters.
Think of this as a deep dive where we're not focused so much on what happened, but what it means historically and what it might tell us about the rest of Alabama's season.
Just a few of the questions I answer below:
1. What statistic does Alabama lead the nation in?
2. Does Bryce Young know about Jaylen Waddle? (Hint: It didn't look like it on Saturday)
3. Wait Alabama's best defensive player was who? Really?
4. The offensive line could have done better, but which guys actually held up their part?
What we learned from Alabama's 'decently normal' win
Mac Jones finds special connection with Waddle
Mac not afraid to attack
According to Pro Football Focus, Mac Jones finished with the second-best passer rating, behind only Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, on passes at least 10 yards downfield.
Jones completed seven of 11 such passes on Saturday for 176 yards and both of his touchdowns.
Jones was particularly effective on passes of at least 20 yards. The Alabama quarterback completed three of five such attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Only 21 quarterbacks in the country have a better adjusted completion percentage than Jones (60 percent), but only 10 of those players have recorded at least 100 yards on such passes.
Oh and Jones also currently grades out as the No. 5 overall passer this season, excluding quarterbacks to attempt less than 10 passes, with a passer grade of 90.5 against Missouri.
That’s a mark former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa only beat in five of the 19 times he faced Power 5 competition since 2018.
Najee Harris remains feature back despite talk of committee approach
At the beginning of fall camp, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian said the Crimson Tide wouldn’t lean on running back Najee Harris quite so much this season.
So much for that.
