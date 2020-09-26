Ten to 17 for six. Alabama fans should get used to hearing that a lot this year.

Picking up where he left off last season, Mac Jones’ first start in the post-Tagovailoa era was a success. After an early three-and-out, the right-hander rebounded in a big way, leading the Crimson Tide to touchdowns on five of its next six drives.

Jones completed 18 of 24 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Nearly half of that production came thanks to the help of Jaylen Waddle.

All but one of the junior’s career high eight receptions on the night were delivered by Jones as the two linked up seven times for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Waddle nearly added a third touchdown from the junior quarterback but was ruled down inside the 1-yard line as his arm hit the pylon before the ball crossed the end zone.

Stockton to Malone, Montana to Rice… Jones to Waddle? It certainly has a nice ring it as far as Alabama fans are concerned. While the two have yet to reach the upper echelon of sporting duos, they seem to be brewing up something special. Remember, Jones and Waddle hooked up four times for 98 yards and three scores in last year’s Iron Bowl.

“Waddle’s a great player,” Jones said via a Zoom call after the game. “He gets open. That’s his job, and he does a great job of it. We’ve had a great relationship since he’s stepped on campus. Going back to the seven-on-sevens, just getting that chemistry going from all the late nights.”

Of course, building chemistry comes easier with a receiver who seems to come down with every ball. Jones targeted Waddle eight times on the evening. Only one bounced off the Faurot Field turf for an incompletion.

Jones’ first touchdown pass of the evening came as he delivered a strike to a streaking Waddle on third-and-7 from the Missouri 18-yard line. The duo’s other scoring connection also occurred on third down as Jones dropped in a 23-yard pass, hitting Waddle in the end zone as the receiver outran double coverage.