Alabama dominates Missouri in season-opening contest

Tyler Waldrep • BamaInsider
Staff Writer
@tylerwaldrep
I covered Alabama athletics for a number of organizations (including this one 2017-18) from 2015-2018. Took a break for two years to cover Florida State, but now I'm back.

Najee Harris kicked off his 'Campaign' season on Saturday night with three rushing touchdowns as the Crimson Tide defeated Missouri 38-19.

Harris finished the game with 98 rushing yards on 17 carries. He also caught two passes for eight yards, but that performance wasn't good enough to earn our Offensive MVP Award this week.


Final stats

Offensive MVP

Jaylen Waddle

Eight receptions, 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns

Waddle's best play of the night can be seen below, but he took full advantage of the higher target-share he received now that Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III are off in the NFL.

Defensive MVP

William Anderson

Three solo tackles

Anderson didn't fill up the stat sheet, but the true freshman still managed to impact almost every play on some drives tonight. His pressure helped Alabama's defense make plays all night like the one below.

