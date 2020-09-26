Alabama dominates Missouri in season-opening contest
Najee Harris kicked off his 'Campaign' season on Saturday night with three rushing touchdowns as the Crimson Tide defeated Missouri 38-19.
Harris finished the game with 98 rushing yards on 17 carries. He also caught two passes for eight yards, but that performance wasn't good enough to earn our Offensive MVP Award this week.
Alabama Missouri Game Day Coverage
Final stats
Offensive MVP
Jaylen Waddle
Eight receptions, 134 receiving yards and two touchdowns
Waddle's best play of the night can be seen below, but he took full advantage of the higher target-share he received now that Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III are off in the NFL.
How about this catch from Jaylen Waddle?pic.twitter.com/Zw3tPFNNwg— Alabama Crimson Tide | BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) September 27, 2020
Defensive MVP
William Anderson
Three solo tackles
Anderson didn't fill up the stat sheet, but the true freshman still managed to impact almost every play on some drives tonight. His pressure helped Alabama's defense make plays all night like the one below.
Will Anderson defensive MVP tonight?pic.twitter.com/bx6yGbTlFY— Alabama Crimson Tide | BamaInsider.com (@bamainsider) September 27, 2020