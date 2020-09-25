 How to watch Alabama vs. Missouri
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-25 21:24:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama at Missouri Game Day Coverage

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
Managing Editor
@Rivals_Kyle
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Game Day Coverage Information 

Alabama @ Missouri | (Podcast Preview)

Saturday, September 26

Time: 6:00 p.m. CST

TV: ESPN

- 27.5 Alabama

Post Game Call-In Show Immediately following the game

Free T-Shirt when you sign up today!

LIVE WATCH PARTY - PLEASE JOIN US at 5:50 p.m. CST 

Game Day News 

3-2-1: Saban talks Jones' preparation, Barmore's knee and more

Saban's Presser going into Missouri

Alabama's opener has special meaning for OL Emil Ekiyor Jr.

The Alabama Football Roster

Returning Alabama Stat Leaders  

Mac Jones - QB

1,503-yards with 14 TDS, and 3 ints

Najee Harris RB

1,224-yards with 20 total TDs

DeVonta Smith - WR

1,256-yards with 14 TDs

Shane Lee - ILB

86 tackles, 4.5 sacks

Joseph Bulovas - K

8 of 11

SEC Schedule 

Alabama takes on Missouri today at 6:00 CST on ESPN | Getty images
Alabama takes on Missouri today at 6:00 CST on ESPN | Getty images
The "TOC" is where premium subscribers talk Alabama Crimson Tide Football
The "TOC" is where premium subscribers talk Alabama Crimson Tide Football
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}