Alabama at Missouri Game Day Coverage
Game Day Coverage Information
Alabama @ Missouri | (Podcast Preview)
Saturday, September 26
Time: 6:00 p.m. CST
TV: ESPN
- 27.5 Alabama
Post Game Call-In Show Immediately following the game
LIVE WATCH PARTY - PLEASE JOIN US at 5:50 p.m. CST
Game Day News
3-2-1: Saban talks Jones' preparation, Barmore's knee and more
Saban's Presser going into Missouri
Alabama's opener has special meaning for OL Emil Ekiyor Jr.
Returning Alabama Stat Leaders
Mac Jones - QB
1,503-yards with 14 TDS, and 3 ints
Najee Harris RB
1,224-yards with 20 total TDs
DeVonta Smith - WR
1,256-yards with 14 TDs
Shane Lee - ILB
86 tackles, 4.5 sacks
Joseph Bulovas - K
8 of 11