Celebrate week one with a subscription to BamaInsider and a free T-Shirt!
Free T-Shirts Available with this promo
FLASH SALE!!!
Offer: 50% off the first year of an annual subscription + a code for a free t-shirt (or other item) at BreakingT.com - up to a $28.00 value.
Promo Code: SEC2020
Valid through 09.25.20 and only while supplies last.
new user account: (Enter promo code: SEC2020)
https://alabama.rivals.com/subscribe?plan=annual&promo_code=SEC2020
For people that already have a registered account (and are signed in), here is the link: (Enter promo code: SEC2020)
https://alabama.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=SEC2020
- Email kyle@BamaInsider.com for more information
- Valid through 09.25.20 and only while supplies last.
- Promo code is: SEC2020