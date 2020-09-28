Everything has to go in one of three buckets: Good, Bad or Different.

We'll use this space on Mondays to revisit key sequences, evaluate players or analyze trends we see developing in the games on Saturday.

Let's break down Missouri's first drive again.

First play: A traditional option play to the right.

Freshman Will Anderson takes the quarterback, Patrick Surtain II slows down the pitchman, but it is Christian Harris who blows him up for a 1-yard loss.

Second play: Missouri receiver drops the pass three yards in front of the line of scrimmage. Linebacker Dylan Moses was in a perfect position to make the tackle if he completed the catch.

Third play: Harris roars past the offensive line untouched to sack the quarterback for a 9-yard loss. Missouri is forced to punt from its own 26-yard line, having lost 10 yards in three plays.

Officially, Harris finished the night with six tackles, two for loss, and a sack. I’m pretty sure he actually got seven as Jordan Battle seems to be incorrectly listed as making the stop on the very first play.

According to Pro Football Focus, Harris graded out as Alabama’s third best starting defender with a defensive grade of 72.5. He only graded out higher in two SEC games last season (Arkansas and Texas A&M).