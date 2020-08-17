Nick Saban addressed the media for the first time of the 2020 season. Click the play button above to watch Saban talking about the 2020 schedule as well as the challenges his team faces during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rivals100 quarterbackJalen Milroehas flipped from Texas to Alabama. The dual-threat four-star announced Monday evening via social media he was rolling with the Tide after being committed to Texas since July of 2019.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Sark,” Milroe told BamaInsider in June. “We communicate, and he just feels as though I could lead their offense coming in. I like the relationship I have with the coaches, and Coach Sark has a great experience in the NFL.”

