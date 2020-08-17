BamaInsider - Alabama updates heights, weights, jersey numbers for 2020 football roster

Alabama players began reporting back to campus in early June. However, the university just recently updated its online roster to reflect the addition of the Crimson Tide's 12 summer arrivals as well as the new heights and weights for all of its players.

Walk-on punter Ty Perine put on the most weight of any Alabama player, bulking up 28 pounds to 6-foot-1, 218 pounds. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Ishmael Sophsher lost the most weight, dropping 24 pounds during his first season with the team. He is now listed at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds.

Another eye-raiser was starting quarterback Mac Jones, who was not only listed as nine pounds heavier but also an inch taller at 6-foot-3, 214 pounds.

Here's a look at how Alabama players measure up to where they were on last year's roster.