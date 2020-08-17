BamaInsider - Alabama updates heights, weights, jersey numbers for 2020 football roster

Alabama updates heights, weights, jersey numbers for 2020 football roster
Alabama players began reporting back to campus in early June. However, the university just recently updated its online roster to reflect the addition of the Crimson Tide's 12 summer arrivals as well as the new heights and weights for all of its players.
Walk-on punter Ty Perine put on the most weight of any Alabama player, bulking up 28 pounds to 6-foot-1, 218 pounds. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Ishmael Sophsher lost the most weight, dropping 24 pounds during his first season with the team. He is now listed at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds.
Another eye-raiser was starting quarterback Mac Jones, who was not only listed as nine pounds heavier but also an inch taller at 6-foot-3, 214 pounds.
Here's a look at how Alabama players measure up to where they were on last year's roster.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|2019 Ht/Wt
|2020 Ht/Wt
|+/-
|
1
|
Ben Davis
|
LB
|
6-4, 243
|
6-4, 250
|
+7
|
2
|
Keilan Robinson
|
RB
|
5-9, 190
|
5-9, 190
|
NC
|
2
|
Patrick Surtain II
|
DB
|
6-2, 203
|
6-2, 202
|
-1
|
3
|
Xavier Williams
|
WR
|
6-1, 195
|
6-1, 190
|
-5
|
3
|
Daniel Wright
|
DB
|
6-1, 190
|
6-1, 195
|
+5
|
4
|
Christopher Allen
|
LB
|
6-4, 250
|
6-4, 250
|
NC
|
4
|
Brian Robinson Jr.
|
RB
|
6-1, 226
|
6-1, 228
|
+2
|
5
|
Jalyn Armour-Davis
|
DB
|
6-1, 182
|
6-1, 192
|
+10
|
5
|
Javon Baker
|
WR
|
N/A
|
6-2, 195
|
N/A
|
6
|
DeVonta Smith
|
WR
|
6-1, 175
|
6-1, 175
|
NC
|
7
|
Braxton Barker
|
QB
|
6-1, 202
|
6-1, 202
|
NC
|
7
|
Brandon Turnage
|
DB
|
6-1, 185
|
6-1, 186
|
+1
|
8
|
Christian Harris
|
LB
|
6-2, 244
|
6-2, 232
|
-12
|
8
|
John Metchie III
|
WR
|
6-0, 195
|
6-0, 195
|
NC
|
9
|
Jordan Battle
|
DB
|
6-1, 201
|
6-1, 210
|
+9
|
9
|
Bryce Young
|
QB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 194
|
N/A
|
10
|
Mac Jones
|
QB
|
6-2, 205
|
6-3, 214
|
+9
|
10
|
Ale Kaho
|
LB
|
6-1, 228
|
6-1, 235
|
+7
|
11
|
Traeshon Holden
|
WR
|
N/A
|
6-3, 208
|
N/A
|
11
|
Kristian Story
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-1, 215
|
N/A
|
12
|
Logan Burnett
|
QB
|
N/A
|
6-2, 200
|
N/A
|
12
|
Skyler DeLong
|
P
|
6-4, 188
|
6-4, 188
|
NC
|
13
|
Malachi Moore
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 182
|
N/A
|
14
|
Brian Branch
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 190
|
N/A
|
14
|
Thaiu Jone-Bell
|
WR
|
N/A
|
6-0, 190
|
N/A
|
15
|
Eddie Smith
|
DB
|
6-0, 196
|
6-0, 196
|
NC
|
15
|
Paul Tyson
|
QB
|
6-5, 220
|
6-5, 228
|
+8
|
16
|
Jayden George
|
QB
|
6-3, 192
|
6-3-192
|
NC
|
16
|
Will Reichard
|
PK
|
6-1, 180
|
6-1, 190
|
+10
|
16
|
Drew Sanders
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-5, 230
|
N/A
|
17
|
Jaylen Waddle
|
WR
|
5-10, 182
|
5-10, 182
|
NC
|
18
|
Slade Bolden
|
WR
|
5-11, 191
|
5-11, 191
|
NC
|
18
|
LaBryan Ray
|
DL
|
6-5, 292
|
6-5, 295
|
+3
|
19
|
Jahleel Billingsley
|
TE
|
6-4, 228
|
6-4, 230
|
+2
|
19
|
Stone Hollenbach
|
QB
|
6-3, 208
|
6-3 208
|
NC
|
20
|
D.J. Douglas
|
DB
|
6-0, 202
|
6-0, 202
|
NC
|
21
|
Jase McClellan
|
RB
|
N/A
|
5-11, 212
|
N/A
|
21
|
Jahquez Robinson
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-2, 190
|
N/A
|
22
|
Najee Harris
|
RB
|
6-2, 230
|
6-2, 230
|
NC
|
22
|
Ronald Williams Jr
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-2, 190
|
N/A
|
23
|
Jarez Parks
|
LB
|
6-4, 239
|
6-4, 240
|
+1
|
23
|
Roydell Williams
|
RB
|
N/A
|
5-10, 210
|
N/A
|
24
|
Clark Griffin
|
LB
|
N/A
|
5-9, 195
|
N/A
|
26
|
Marcus Banks
|
DB
|
6-0, 170
|
6-0, 180
|
+10
|
26
|
Trey Sanders
|
RB
|
6-0, 214
|
6-0, 214
|
NC
|
27
|
Kyle Edwards
|
RB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 209
|
N/A
|
27
|
Joshua Robinson
|
DB
|
5-9, 180
|
5-9, 180
|
NC
|
28
|
Josh Jobe
|
DB
|
6-1, 189
|
6-1, 192
|
+3
|
29
|
DeMarcco Hellams
|
DB
|
6-1, 213
|
6-1, 208
|
-5
|
30
|
King Mwikuta
|
LB
|
6-5, 243
|
6-5, 238
|
-5
|
31
|
Will Anderson Jr.
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-4, 235
|
N/A
|
31
|
Shatarious Williams
|
WR
|
N/A
|
6-3, 187
|
N/A
|
32
|
Dylan Moses
|
LB
|
6-3, 235
|
6-3, 240
|
+5
|
32
|
C.J. Williams
|
WR
|
N/A
|
5-10, 159
|
N/A
|
33
|
Jackson Bratton
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-3, 225
|
N/A
|
34
|
Quandarrius Robinson
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-5, 220
|
N/A
|
35
|
Cooper Bishop
|
RB
|
6-0, 195
|
6-0, 195
|
NC
|
35
|
Shane Lee
|
LB
|
6-0, 246
|
6-0, 240
|
-6
|
36
|
Bret Bolin
|
WR
|
N/A
|
6-0, 176
|
N/A
|
36
|
Jordan Parker
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-2, 199
|
N/A
|
37
|
Demouy Kennedy
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-3, 215
|
N/A
|
38
|
Jalen Edwards
|
DB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 177
|
N/A
|
39
|
Carson Ware
|
DB
|
6-1, 190
|
6-1, 190
|
NC
|
40
|
Joshua McMillon
|
LB
|
6-3, 237
|
6-3, 240
|
+3
|
41
|
Chris Braswell
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-3, 220
|
N/A
|
42
|
Jaylen Moody
|
LB
|
6-2, 228
|
6-2, 225
|
-3
|
42
|
Sam Reed
|
WR
|
6-1, 165
|
6-1, 165
|
NC
|
43
|
A.J. Gates
|
WR
|
5-7, 170
|
5-7, 170
|
NC
|
43
|
Jordan Smith
|
LB
|
N/A
|
5-10, 210
|
N/A
|
44
|
Kevin Harris II
|
LB
|
6-4, 222
|
6-4, 228
|
+6
|
45
|
Thomas Fletcher
|
SN
|
6-2, 220
|
6-2, 231
|
+11
|
46
|
Melvin Billingsley
|
TE
|
6-3, 230
|
6-3, 230
|
NC
|
46
|
Christian Swann
|
DB
|
N/A
|
5-9, 179
|
N/A
|
47
|
Byron Young
|
DL
|
6-3, 295
|
6-3, 292
|
-3
|
48
|
Phidarian Mathis
|
DL
|
6-4, 312
|
6-4, 312
|
NC
|
49
|
Julian Lowenstein
|
LB
|
6-0, 201
|
6-0, 201
|
NC
|
50
|
Gabe Pugh
|
SN
|
6-5, 273
|
6-5, 273
|
NC
|
50
|
Tim Smith
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-4, 320
|
N/A
|
51
|
Tanner Bowles
|
OL
|
6-5, 280
|
6-5, 293
|
+13
|
52
|
Braylen Ingraham
|
DL
|
6-4, 291
|
6-4, 289
|
-2
|
53
|
Matthew Barnhill
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-1, 209
|
N/A
|
54
|
Kyle Flood
|
LB
|
N/A
|
6-0, 209
|
N/A
|
55
|
Emil Ekiyor Jr.
|
OL
|
6-3, 327
|
6-3, 324
|
-3
|
55
|
Kevin Justice
|
LB
|
N/A
|
5-11, 214
|
N/A
|
56
|
Seth McLaughlin
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-4, 280
|
N/A
|
57
|
Javion Cohen
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-4, 325
|
N/A
|
57
|
Joe Donald
|
LB
|
6-3, 216
|
6-3, 216
|
NC
|
58
|
Christian Barmore
|
DL
|
6-5, 310
|
6-5, 310
|
NC
|
59
|
Jake Hall
|
SN
|
6-3, 207
|
6-3, 207
|
NC
|
60
|
Kendall Randolph
|
TE/OL
|
6-4, 296
|
6-4, 298
|
+2
|
61
|
Nathan Jones
|
SN
|
N/A
|
5-10, 176
|
N/A
|
62
|
Jackson Roby
|
OL
|
6-5, 285
|
6-5, 285
|
NC
|
63
|
Rowdy Garza
|
OL
|
6-4, 312
|
6-4, 312
|
NC
|
65
|
Deonte Brown
|
OL
|
6-4, 338
|
6-4, 350
|
+12
|
66
|
Alec Marjoribanks
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-3, 310
|
N/A
|
68
|
Alajujuan Sparks
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-4, 345
|
N/A
|
69
|
Landon Dickerson
|
OL
|
6-6, 308
|
6-6, 325
|
+17
|
70
|
Alex Leatherwood
|
OL
|
6-6 310
|
6-76 312
|
+2
|
71
|
Darrian Dalcourt
|
OL
|
6-3, 292
|
6-3, 300
|
+8
|
72
|
Pierce Quick
|
OL
|
6-5, 291
|
6-5, 280
|
-11
|
73
|
Evan Neal
|
OL
|
6-7, 360
|
6-7, 360
|
NC
|
74
|
Damieon George Jr.
|
OL
|
N/A
|
6-6, 345
|
NC
|
75
|
Tommy Brown
|
OL
|
6-7, 317
|
6-7, 320
|
+3
|
78
|
Amari Kight
|
OL
|
6-7, 302
|
6-7, 318
|
+16
|
79
|
Chris Owens
|
OL
|
6-3, 315
|
6-3, 315
|
NC
|
80
|
Michael Parker
|
TE
|
6-6, 216
|
6-6, 232
|
+16
|
81
|
Cameron Latu
|
TE
|
6-5, 247
|
6-5, 250
|
+3
|
82
|
Chase Allen
|
PK
|
N/A
|
6-2, 188
|
N/A
|
83
|
Richard Hunt
|
TE
|
6-7, 235
|
6-7, 235
|
NC
|
84
|
Joshua Lanier .
|
WR
|
5-11, 160
|
5-11, 160
|
NC
|
85
|
Drew Kobayashi
|
WR
|
6-2, 200
|
6-2, 200
|
NC
|
85
|
Charlie Scott
|
P
|
N/A
|
6-1, 195
|
N/A
|
86
|
Carl Tucker
|
TE
|
N/A
|
6-2, 248
|
N/A
|
87
|
Miller Forristall
|
TE
|
6-5, 242
|
6-5, 244
|
+2
|
88
|
Major Tennison
|
TE
|
6-5, 248
|
6-5, 252
|
+4
|
89
|
Grant Krieger
|
WR
|
6-2, 192
|
6-2, 192
|
NC
|
90
|
Stephon Wynn Jr.
|
DL
|
6-4, 311
|
6-4, 310
|
-1
|
91
|
Gavin Reeder
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-0, 292
|
N/A
|
93
|
Jah-Marien Latham
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-3, 285
|
N/A
|
93
|
Tripp Slyman
|
PK/P
|
6-1, 180
|
6-1, 180
|
NC
|
94
|
D.J. Dale
|
DL
|
6-3, 308
|
6-3, 307
|
-1
|
95
|
Jack Martin
|
P
|
6-0, 206
|
6-0, 206
|
NC
|
95
|
Ishmael Sopsher
|
DL
|
6-4, 334
|
6-4, 310
|
-24
|
96
|
Landon Bothwell
|
DL
|
N/A
|
5-11, 220
|
N/A
|
97
|
Joseph Bulovas
|
PK
|
6-0, 203
|
6-0, 215
|
+12
|
97
|
LT Ikner
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-4, 261
|
N/A
|
98
|
Jamil Burroughs
|
DL
|
N/A
|
6-3, 326
|
N/A
|
98
|
Sam Johnson
|
P
|
N/A
|
6-3, 215
|
N/A
|
99
|
Ty Perine
|
P
|
6-1, 190
|
6-1, 218
|
+28