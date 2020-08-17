 BamaInsider - Alabama updates heights, weights, jersey numbers for 2020 football roster
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-17 15:16:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama updates heights, weights, jersey numbers for 2020 football roster

Alabama Crimson Tide receivers DeVonta Smith (6), Jaylen Waddle (17), and John Metchie III (8) celebrate in the end zone. Photo | Getty Images
Alabama Crimson Tide receivers DeVonta Smith (6), Jaylen Waddle (17), and John Metchie III (8) celebrate in the end zone. Photo | Getty Images
Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
Alabama team writer
@Tony_Tsoukalas

Free-30-Days To BamaInsider.com

Alabama players began reporting back to campus in early June. However, the university just recently updated its online roster to reflect the addition of the Crimson Tide's 12 summer arrivals as well as the new heights and weights for all of its players.

Walk-on punter Ty Perine put on the most weight of any Alabama player, bulking up 28 pounds to 6-foot-1, 218 pounds. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Ishmael Sophsher lost the most weight, dropping 24 pounds during his first season with the team. He is now listed at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds.

Another eye-raiser was starting quarterback Mac Jones, who was not only listed as nine pounds heavier but also an inch taller at 6-foot-3, 214 pounds.

Here's a look at how Alabama players measure up to where they were on last year's roster.

Alabama 2019 roster
No. Name Pos. 2019 Ht/Wt 2020 Ht/Wt +/-

1

Ben Davis

LB

6-4, 243

6-4, 250

+7

2

Keilan Robinson

RB

5-9, 190

5-9, 190

NC

2

Patrick Surtain II

DB

6-2, 203

6-2, 202

-1

3

Xavier Williams

WR

6-1, 195

6-1, 190

-5

3

Daniel Wright

DB

6-1, 190

6-1, 195

+5

4

Christopher Allen

LB

6-4, 250

6-4, 250

NC

4

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB

6-1, 226

6-1, 228

+2

5

Jalyn Armour-Davis

DB

6-1, 182

6-1, 192

+10

5

Javon Baker

WR

N/A

6-2, 195

N/A

6

DeVonta Smith

WR

6-1, 175

6-1, 175

NC

7

Braxton Barker

QB

6-1, 202

6-1, 202

NC

7

Brandon Turnage

DB

6-1, 185

6-1, 186

+1

8

Christian Harris

LB

6-2, 244

6-2, 232

-12

8

John Metchie III

WR

6-0, 195

6-0, 195

NC

9

Jordan Battle

DB

6-1, 201

6-1, 210

+9

9

Bryce Young

QB

N/A

6-0, 194

N/A

10

Mac Jones

QB

6-2, 205

6-3, 214

+9

10

Ale Kaho

LB

6-1, 228

6-1, 235

+7

11

Traeshon Holden

WR

N/A

6-3, 208

N/A

11

Kristian Story

DB

N/A

6-1, 215

N/A

12

Logan Burnett

QB

N/A

6-2, 200

N/A

12

Skyler DeLong

P

6-4, 188

6-4, 188

NC

13

Malachi Moore

DB

N/A

6-0, 182

N/A

14

Brian Branch

DB

N/A

6-0, 190

N/A

14

Thaiu Jone-Bell

WR

N/A

6-0, 190

N/A

15

Eddie Smith

DB

6-0, 196

6-0, 196

NC

15

Paul Tyson

QB

6-5, 220

6-5, 228

+8

16

Jayden George

QB

6-3, 192

6-3-192

NC

16

Will Reichard

PK

6-1, 180

6-1, 190

+10

16

Drew Sanders

LB

N/A

6-5, 230

N/A

17

Jaylen Waddle

WR

5-10, 182

5-10, 182

NC

18

Slade Bolden

WR

5-11, 191

5-11, 191

NC

18

LaBryan Ray

DL

6-5, 292

6-5, 295

+3

19

Jahleel Billingsley

TE

6-4, 228

6-4, 230

+2

19

Stone Hollenbach

QB

6-3, 208

6-3 208

NC

20

D.J. Douglas

DB

6-0, 202

6-0, 202

NC

21

Jase McClellan

RB

N/A

5-11, 212

N/A

21

Jahquez Robinson

DB

N/A

6-2, 190

N/A

22

Najee Harris

RB

6-2, 230

6-2, 230

NC

22

Ronald Williams Jr

DB

N/A

6-2, 190

N/A

23

Jarez Parks

LB

6-4, 239

6-4, 240

+1

23

Roydell Williams

RB

N/A

5-10, 210

N/A

24

Clark Griffin

LB

N/A

5-9, 195

N/A

26

Marcus Banks

DB

6-0, 170

6-0, 180

+10

26

Trey Sanders

RB

6-0, 214

6-0, 214

NC

27

Kyle Edwards

RB

N/A

6-0, 209

N/A

27

Joshua Robinson

DB

5-9, 180

5-9, 180

NC

28

Josh Jobe

DB

6-1, 189

6-1, 192

+3

29

DeMarcco Hellams

DB

6-1, 213

6-1, 208

-5

30

King Mwikuta

LB

6-5, 243

6-5, 238

-5

31

Will Anderson Jr.

LB

N/A

6-4, 235

N/A

31

Shatarious Williams

WR

N/A

6-3, 187

N/A

32

Dylan Moses

LB

6-3, 235

6-3, 240

+5

32

C.J. Williams

WR

N/A

5-10, 159

N/A

33

Jackson Bratton

LB

N/A

6-3, 225

N/A

34

Quandarrius Robinson

LB

N/A

6-5, 220

N/A

35

Cooper Bishop

RB

6-0, 195

6-0, 195

NC

35

Shane Lee

LB

6-0, 246

6-0, 240

-6

36

Bret Bolin

WR

N/A

6-0, 176

N/A

36

Jordan Parker

DB

N/A

6-2, 199

N/A

37

Demouy Kennedy

LB

N/A

6-3, 215

N/A

38

Jalen Edwards

DB

N/A

6-0, 177

N/A

39

Carson Ware

DB

6-1, 190

6-1, 190

NC

40

Joshua McMillon

LB

6-3, 237

6-3, 240

+3

41

Chris Braswell

LB

N/A

6-3, 220

N/A

42

Jaylen Moody

LB

6-2, 228

6-2, 225

-3

42

Sam Reed

WR

6-1, 165

6-1, 165

NC

43

A.J. Gates

WR

5-7, 170

5-7, 170

NC

43

Jordan Smith

LB

N/A

5-10, 210

N/A

44

Kevin Harris II

LB

6-4, 222

6-4, 228

+6

45

Thomas Fletcher

SN

6-2, 220

6-2, 231

+11

46

Melvin Billingsley

TE

6-3, 230

6-3, 230

NC

46

Christian Swann

DB

N/A

5-9, 179

N/A

47

Byron Young

DL

6-3, 295

6-3, 292

-3

48

Phidarian Mathis

DL

6-4, 312

6-4, 312

NC

49

Julian Lowenstein

LB

6-0, 201

6-0, 201

NC

50

Gabe Pugh

SN

6-5, 273

6-5, 273

NC

50

Tim Smith

DL

N/A

6-4, 320

N/A

51

Tanner Bowles

OL

6-5, 280

6-5, 293

+13

52

Braylen Ingraham

DL

6-4, 291

6-4, 289

-2

53

Matthew Barnhill

LB

N/A

6-1, 209

N/A

54

Kyle Flood

LB

N/A

6-0, 209

N/A

55

Emil Ekiyor Jr.

OL

6-3, 327

6-3, 324

-3

55

Kevin Justice

LB

N/A

5-11, 214

N/A

56

Seth McLaughlin

OL

N/A

6-4, 280

N/A

57

Javion Cohen

OL

N/A

6-4, 325

N/A

57

Joe Donald

LB

6-3, 216

6-3, 216

NC

58

Christian Barmore

DL

6-5, 310

6-5, 310

NC

59

Jake Hall

SN

6-3, 207

6-3, 207

NC

60

Kendall Randolph

TE/OL

6-4, 296

6-4, 298

+2

61

Nathan Jones

SN

N/A

5-10, 176

N/A

62

Jackson Roby

OL

6-5, 285

6-5, 285

NC

63

Rowdy Garza

OL

6-4, 312

6-4, 312

NC

65

Deonte Brown

OL

6-4, 338

6-4, 350

+12

66

Alec Marjoribanks

OL

N/A

6-3, 310

N/A

68

Alajujuan Sparks

OL

N/A

6-4, 345

N/A

69

Landon Dickerson

OL

6-6, 308

6-6, 325

+17

70

Alex Leatherwood

OL

6-6 310

6-76 312

+2

71

Darrian Dalcourt

OL

6-3, 292

6-3, 300

+8

72

Pierce Quick

OL

6-5, 291

6-5, 280

-11

73

Evan Neal

OL

6-7, 360

6-7, 360

NC

74

Damieon George Jr.

OL

N/A

6-6, 345

NC

75

Tommy Brown

OL

6-7, 317

6-7, 320

+3

78

Amari Kight

OL

6-7, 302

6-7, 318

+16

79

Chris Owens

OL

6-3, 315

6-3, 315

NC

80

Michael Parker

TE

6-6, 216

6-6, 232

+16

81

Cameron Latu

TE

6-5, 247

6-5, 250

+3

82

Chase Allen

PK

N/A

6-2, 188

N/A

83

Richard Hunt

TE

6-7, 235

6-7, 235

NC

84

Joshua Lanier .

WR

5-11, 160

5-11, 160

NC

85

Drew Kobayashi

WR

6-2, 200

6-2, 200

NC

85

Charlie Scott

P

N/A

6-1, 195

N/A

86

Carl Tucker

TE

N/A

6-2, 248

N/A

87

Miller Forristall

TE

6-5, 242

6-5, 244

+2

88

Major Tennison

TE

6-5, 248

6-5, 252

+4

89

Grant Krieger

WR

6-2, 192

6-2, 192

NC

90

Stephon Wynn Jr.

DL

6-4, 311

6-4, 310

-1

91

Gavin Reeder

DL

N/A

6-0, 292

N/A

93

Jah-Marien Latham

DL

N/A

6-3, 285

N/A

93

Tripp Slyman

PK/P

6-1, 180

6-1, 180

NC

94

D.J. Dale

DL

6-3, 308

6-3, 307

-1

95

Jack Martin

P

6-0, 206

6-0, 206

NC

95

Ishmael Sopsher

DL

6-4, 334

6-4, 310

-24

96

Landon Bothwell

DL

N/A

5-11, 220

N/A

97

Joseph Bulovas

PK

6-0, 203

6-0, 215

+12

97

LT Ikner

DL

N/A

6-4, 261

N/A

98

Jamil Burroughs

DL

N/A

6-3, 326

N/A

98

Sam Johnson

P

N/A

6-3, 215

N/A

99

Ty Perine

P

6-1, 190

6-1, 218

+28
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}