Rivals100 quarterback Jalen Milroe has flipped from Texas to Alabama. The dual-threat four-star announced Monday evening via social media he was rolling with the Tide after being committed to Texas since July of 2019.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Sark,” Milroe told BamaInsider in June. “We communicate, and he just feels as though I could lead their offense coming in. I like the relationship I have with the coaches, and Coach Sark has a great experience in the NFL.”

At 6-foot-3 and 194 pounds, Milroe out of Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas threw for 2,689-yards with 29 touchdowns and also rushed for 300-yards with seven additional scores. Milroe is Alabama's first quarterback commitment to the Class of 2021 and the 19th commitment overall. In total, Alabama has four commitments from the state of Texas.

“Dual threat kid is a good athlete and has a whip arm," Rivals national analyst Mike Farrell said of Milroe. "Can make plays happen outside the pocket and needs to work on downfield accuracy but his ceiling is excellent. A leader type who should fit in well down the line. I like the fit as another Texas Qb who could be successful at Bama.”

Stay tuned for more coverage on BamaInsider.com

Related

Class of 2021 commitment list

Andrew Bone's recruiting board