Alabama Football has a new tunnel that runs underneath Bryant-Denny Stadium and goes straight into the new football locker rooms. Watch the video above for the full experience.

Bryant-Denny Stadium received a makeover this offseason as it underwent a $107 million renovation. While COVID-19 will reduce the number of fans who get to take in the stadium this season, Alabama provided a first look at some of the new upgrades they can come to expect.

The flashiest change comes in how Alabama players will enter the stadium. A tunnel was added to the end of the Walk of Champions and will flow directly into the Crimson Tide’s new locker room. The left wall of the tunnel is comprised of a massive video board that plays highlights and videos of Alabama’s most memorable moment as well as famous quotes from head coach Nick Saban.

Inside of Alabama’s locker room, players’ lockers are made to resemble the Tide’s iconic helmet design with a white stripe in the middle of a crimson background.

“One of the things you want from a locker-room standpoint — and you see with the tunnel — when recruits come in, when fans come in on tours, you want it to pop,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said. “I think everybody would agree that this pops. It shows you the excitement of Alabama football, of Alabama athletics… It will be a wonderful way for us to show our history and then also at the same time show today and the future of Alabama football.”

According to Byrne, both the locker room and the tunnel will be made public to fans via tours at some point in the future.

“I’m told that Bryant-Denny Stadium is the most Instagrammed spot in the state of Alabama,” Byrne said. “So let’s be organized. Let’s have things for people to be able to come see and want to be a part of. We know that fans literally come from all over the world to come see our campus, to come see Bryant-Denny Stadium and everything around. So let’s make sure we have things when they come that will memorable, they’ll be lasting.”

Other changes include:

— Renovated recruiting space that doubled in size from 6,000 square feet to 12,000 square feet

— Four corner videoboards replaced with 60 percent larger screens

— Addition of several new premium areas including loge boxes, Champions Club, Terrace Club, new skyboxes and Founders Suites

— Student social area added at ground-level on the south side with upgraded concessions and charging stations

— Press box relocated to the east side

— Addition of elevators and stairs on the west side

— Addition of east side ADA seating

— Expanded concourse on the west upper deck

“You always have to reinvest in your success,” Byrne said. “And one of the worst things we could do is stand pat and say, ‘Well, we’re Alabama, we’re going to be fine.’ You always have to say, ‘What are our next steps to stay ahead of the competition?’”