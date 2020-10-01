Last week, I focused on newcomers we were excited to see debut and the records Alabama players would chase this season. This week I wanted to highlight some numbers from a rather lopsided series against Texas A&M, while also looking at some guys that we didn't see in action last Saturday starting with one of Alabama's most versatile players.

1:

Receiver Slade Bolden only played one offensive snap last week at Missouri, according to Pro Football Focus. He averaged just over seven snaps per game last season (not counting the two contests he didn’t participate in at all). With the departure of both Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, many expected Bolden to take on a larger role, but instead, Alabama deployed him as a run-blocker once. None of Alabama’s other reserve receivers saw the field during any of the offense’s 68 snaps while four tight ends combined to play 99 total plays.

4:

Alabama recorded four sacks in the Crimson Tide’s opener to put the team on pace for a 44-sack season (assuming only 11 games played). Last season, the Crimson Tide played 13 games, but still only managed to sack opposing quarterbacks 32 times for an average of 2.46 times per contest. That was the worst average posted by an Alabama defense since 2014 when the Crimson Tide averaged only 2.21 sacks per game.

5.8