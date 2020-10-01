Today we will examine where Alabama stands by providing three observations, two questions and one prediction heading into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff.

It might feel a bit different, but football is set to return to Tuscaloosa, Ala. in a matter of days. After blowing by Missouri on the road last week, No. 2 Alabama should get a bigger test Saturday as it squares off against No. 13 Texas A&M for its home opener inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama’s defense should see some reinforcements this weekend, both on and off the field.

After being unable to travel with the team during its trip to Missouri last week, safeties coach Charles Kelly was back at work Wednesday, Nick Saban announced during his post-practice Zoom call with local reporters. The head coach also provided an update on defensive lineman Christian Barmore, who did travel with the team but did not play while recovering from a minor knee injury.

“We’re hopeful he’ll be able to contribute in the game as well,” Saban said.

Barmore earned Freshman All-SEC honors last year, recording six tackles for loss and two sacks with five quarterback pressures and two pass breakups over 12 games. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is listed as a co-starter with Justin Eboigbe and Phidarian Mathis at defensive end on Alabama’s official depth chart.

Kelly, who’s in his second season with the team, was replaced by analyst Mike Stoops during the game against Misouri. Due COVID-19, the NCAA is allowing programs to promote analysts to on-field positions if a coach gets sick and is forced to step away from the program.

While Alabama should have Barmore and Kelly back for this weekend’s game, it appears the Tide will be without tight end Major Tennison, who is dealing with an intestinal illness unrealted to COVID-19. Saban said the illness kept Tennison out of the game agianst Misouri, stating the redshirt junior would have played and “was doing extremely well” before becoming ill.

Tennison made one start over 13 appearances last season, pulling in three receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown.