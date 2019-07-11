WATCH: Call-in show with Kyle Henderson, talking Alabama Football
Watch the latest call-in show with Kyle Henderson of BamaInsider.com as he takes your calls on Alabama Crimson Tide Football. Call into the show at 205-686-3604.
On The Show
The curious case of Ben Davis
Defensive line depth
5 biggest questions going into this season
Much more!
WestGate Luxury Condos - To be any closer, you'd need a ticket
Remember, Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com is a licensed realtor
Contact Andrew Bone for all of your real estate needs; buyers, sellers, investors, developers. Property management; BoneHomeTours.com Call 205-531-5577 or click here