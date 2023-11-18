Downs made an immediate case that he should be Alabama's permanent punt returner after he spun out of a tackle, burst up the middle of the field and threw up a peace sign as he jogged in for an 85-yard punt return touchdown.

"I was watching it in slow motion and I was like 'oh man, this man is about to house this thing,' and that's what he did." Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe said. "He's really talented, really good safety for us and i'm just proud of his development and who he is."

McKinstry muffed a punt in Alabama's win over Kentucky last week, which set up the Wildcats in excellent field position, which they capitalized on with a touchdown.

After the game, Saban was quick to defend McKinstry and said he was impeded by a gunner and added that it's their responsibility to make sure McKinstry isn't impeded by his teammates.

“I just think players around him have to do a little bit better job because when you get these radical punts you don't get easy balls to field,” Saban said after the Kentucky game. “You got to cover a lot of ground to catch it and that launch point of where he's catching it changes for the people that are blocking for him. So I'm not making excuses for anybody, but you can't blame him for that one in my opinion."

However, after McKinstry's error Saturday, when he fumbled the ball after fielding a punt near Alabama's end zone, Saban's hand was forced and he turned to Downs.

With just the Iron Bowl remaining before Alabama's SEC Championship clash against Georgia, it seems like Downs be the guy fielding punts for Saban going forward.