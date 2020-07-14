 Alabama Football Schedule 2020
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-14 11:32:19 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Andrew Bone talks Alabama Crimson Tide football recruiting

Andrew Bone • BamaInsider
Senior Recruting Analyst
@AndrewJBone
A 15-year veteran of the football recruiting world. He began his career in 2003 with Scout. He has been with Rivals since 2012. Bone is also a licensed real estate agent in the state of Alabama.

The live show starts Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ct

Andrew Bone of BamaInsider.com provides a very in-depth recruiting video for you talking about key targets.

Free 30-Days to BamaInsider.com - Start here



trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}