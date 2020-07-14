Kendrick Blackshire commits to Alabama
The Alabama Crimson Tide has landed another four-star linebacker from the class of 2021 in Kendrick Blackshire. At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, the Duncanville, Texas native is rated as the No. 152 player in the nation and No. 21 player from the Lone Star State. Blackshire is Alabama's 12th 2021 commit and the third player to join the Crimson Tide's class this month.
Blackshire, who was recruited by Jeff Banks along with Pete Golding, is the fourth linebacker to commit to Alabama, joining Deontae Lawson, Ian Jackson and Dallas Turner. The Crimson Tide continues to make the state of Texas a recruiting pipeline and is heavily pursuing offensive linemen Tommy and James Brockermeyer out of Fort Worth.
Blackshire missed all of last season with a torn ACL. Before that, he recorded a combined 180 tackles over his first two years of high school. He is expected to be fully recovered for his senior season this year.
Related Content
Blackshire brings elite size, athleticism to Alabama
There’s a video online of four-star linebacker Kendrick Blackshire clearing a 60-inch box jump. That’s the type of freakish athleticism Alabama is getting with its latest commit.
Blackshire is the fourth linebacker to join the Crimson Tide’s 2021 class. He’s also the biggest. Listed at 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, some have wondered if the Texas native has the athleticism to play the position in today’s game.
Then he does something like this.
Duncanville High School head coach Reginald Samples says Alabama fans have nothing to worry about when it comes to what Blackshire can do on the field.
Breaking down the commitment: Blakshire to Bama
One of the biggest dominos on Alabama's board has finally dropped.
Kendrick Blackshire, a Rivals250 linebacker, gave a commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday, honoring his grandmother on her birthday. The North Texas area standout had been flirting with announcing his decision dating back to last summer amid multiple trips to Tuscaloosa, Ala., but subsequent trips out to LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M furthered the process.
A look at the remaining LB targets
Alabama has put together one of the strongest linebacker classes in the country yet again. Andrew Bone breaks down who the Crimson Tide could be targeting at the position moving forward with names like Xavian Sorey and Jeremiah Williams high on Alabama's wish list.