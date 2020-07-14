The Alabama Crimson Tide has landed another four-star linebacker from the class of 2021 in Kendrick Blackshire. At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, the Duncanville, Texas native is rated as the No. 152 player in the nation and No. 21 player from the Lone Star State. Blackshire is Alabama's 12th 2021 commit and the third player to join the Crimson Tide's class this month.

Blackshire, who was recruited by Jeff Banks along with Pete Golding, is the fourth linebacker to commit to Alabama, joining Deontae Lawson, Ian Jackson and Dallas Turner. The Crimson Tide continues to make the state of Texas a recruiting pipeline and is heavily pursuing offensive linemen Tommy and James Brockermeyer out of Fort Worth.

Blackshire missed all of last season with a torn ACL. Before that, he recorded a combined 180 tackles over his first two years of high school. He is expected to be fully recovered for his senior season this year.

