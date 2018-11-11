Ticker
WATCH: Alabama Crimson Tide Football call-in show with Kyle Henderson

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider.com
@Rivals_Kyle
Managing Editor
Since 2006 Kyle Henderson has worked within the Rivals.com network. Email him with questions to Kyle@BamaInsider.com

Tua Tagovailoa 'OK' despite leaving Mississippi State game with injury

Henderson: Three Observations following Miss. State

The show with start at 8:30 p.m. CT | Call-in at 205-686-3604

On the show, Kyle Henderson recaps Alabama's 24-0 victory over Mississippi State, provides grade outs, stats, and talks Tua Tagovailoa concerns, and takes your calls.

{{ article.author_name }}