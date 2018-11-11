Free 30-Days | Newsletter | Twitter | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | Contact



Tua Tagovailoa 'OK' despite leaving Mississippi State game with injury

Henderson: Three Observations following Miss. State

The show with start at 8:30 p.m. CT | Call-in at 205-686-3604

On the show, Kyle Henderson recaps Alabama's 24-0 victory over Mississippi State, provides grade outs, stats, and talks Tua Tagovailoa concerns, and takes your calls.