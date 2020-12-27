 BamaInsider - Watch: Alabama continues to prep for Rose Bowl matchup against Notre Dame
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-27 19:13:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Watch: Alabama continues to prep for Rose Bowl matchup against Notre Dame

Kyle Henderson • BamaInsider
The Alabama football team was back on the field Sunday afternoon as it worked out for two hours inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. Sunday's practice was the Crimson Tide's fourth in preparation for its Rose Bowl matchup against Notre Dame on Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The matchup will be the eighth meeting between the two programs with the Fighting Irish holding a 5-2 advantage in the series. The Tide won the most recent meeting with a 42-14 victory during the 2013 BCS National Championship Game in Miami, Fla.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 4-0 for his career against ND, including a 1-0 mark at Alabama. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is 0-1 for his career against the Crimson Tide.

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris. Photo | Alabama Athletics
