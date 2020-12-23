BamaInsider - Alabama's raid of Texas continues with five-star RB Camar Wheaton

THE SITUATION

Alabama's raid on the Lone Star State continued on Wednesday. Five-star Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial running back Camar Wheaton gave a commitment to Alabama on Wednesday. Oklahoma finished second for the nation's top-ranked running back, who was also giving consideration to LSU, Texas, SMU and Texas A&M throughout his recruitment. Wheaton's last few visits have been to Norman, Okla., for the Sooner Summit and a trip in the spring before the NCAA dead period got underway. He has a strong connection with Lincoln Riley, first-year running backs coach DeMarco Murray and several of the Oklahoma signees in this 2021 haul, but Alabama was able to ride steady momentum with Wheaton and his camp, months removed from his previous visit to Tuscaloosa, Ala., back in the summer leading into his junior year. Sources close to Wheaton indicated that the Crimson Tide staff believed Wheaton was the top running back in the country dating back to his camp performance two summers ago. Their success on-the-field in 2020 and on the recruiting trail, especially within the state, caught his attention, according to sources. Wheaton is the second-ranked prospect in Texas and No. 10 overall. He bolsters Alabama recruiting class, which entered the day ranked No. 1 nationally on Rivals entering the day. The Tide inked 24 players during last week's signing window -- with the exception of a running back. Wheaton joins fellow five-stars like J.C. Latham, Dallas Turner and fellow Dallas-area native Tommy Brockermeyer in Alabama's 2021 haul, which also includes a heavy Texas presence. Other Texans in the class include James Brockermeyer, Kendrick Blackshire, Jalen Milroe and JoJo Earle, who flipped from LSU a week ago. Wheaton becomes the sole back for the Crimson Tide in this recruiting class after signing a trio of running backs in 2020.

IN HIS COACH'S WORDS

“The biggest thing Alabama has done is what they’ve done on the field. They do a great job of winning games and sending guys off to be high draft picks. That’s gonna bring any kid in. You also got Nick Saban and that’s extra. It’s a huge piece. To play for Nick Saban is a great opportunity for Camar and they have done a great job of taking care of the field, winning football games and sending guys off to the NFL.”

“The biggest thing for Camar is what can help him for the next 40 years. That’s in life in and after college. That’s what made him choose Alabama. He felt Alabama put him in the best position in college and then after college.” — Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial recruiting coordinator Ant Saincilaire

“They’re gonna get a very selfless kid that’s all about the team and puts the team first. He works out and he works out harder for the team than himself. He wants everyone around him to be successful and that’s the big deal to him. People love him because he’s a great kid, very respectful and he doesn’t show a lot of emotion, but he has a lot of passion. That’s what’ll make him enjoyable at Alabama — when you see the emotion, he’s at another level and he’s taken it to another gear.” “They’re getting a guy that can run. He’s extremely fast in and out of his breaks and that’s what makes him a difference-maker. He’s good for six from anywhere on the field and this year, heh ad a 97-yard run as proof. He’s a great kid, very quiet and he’s all about relationships and building trust. He’s just different, but a great kid and when you get to know him, it doesn’t take long to know him if you’re true to who you are.”

RIVALS REACTION

Wheaton has been well-decorated during his four-year run as the focal point of the Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial offense. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound tailback is a two-sport athlete with fantastic times on the track that has certainly correlated to Wheaton’s success on the field. Wheaton clocked personal-bests in the 100-meter (10.62 seconds) and 200-meter (21.78 seconds) in 2019. Both were district-best times. He also recorded a 20-foot long jump and had a district-best time in the 4x100 relays. As a freshman, Wheaton broke onto the scene with 880 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging nearly 13 yards per carry in 2017, which earned him District 10-6A Newcomer of the Year honors. He followed that up with consecutive 1,000-plus-yard campaigns in 2018 and 2019, where he was named the District 10-6A Offensive Sophomore of the Year in 2018 and then the Overall District MVP as a junior in 2019. This past season, in limited games amid the CoVid-19 pandemic, Wheaton accounted for 603 yards on the ground with eight more touchdowns, bringing his total to 40 over the past four seasons. Wheaton averaged 8.49 yards per touch in 2020, his highest total in three years all while helping Lakeview Centennial average 261 yards rushing per game.

Wheaton is a speedy slasher with big-play potential every time he touches the rock. He has excellent vision and thrives with the presence of good blocking up front. He is especially shifty until he can find daylight and in the open field, is a menace to corral in space.

Wheaton devoted much the last offseason to improving his hands and ability to make plays out of the backfield as a pass-catcher. He’s dangerous with the ball in his hands and improved his ability to make difficult grabs. He’s certainly a factor in the passing game, though he’s compiled 20 receptions in his prep career entering 2020. That should change at Alabama as Wheaton should be utilized on screens, in the flats and as a downfield option throwing vertically. What stands out is Wheaton’s agility, his lateral speed and ability to turn upfield with decisiveness. Whenever he accelerates, he has the ability to break loose from a crowd and is especially dangerous coming off the edge. Wheaton habitually makes defenders miss on first contact and glides once he reaches the second and third levels of the defense.