How Nick Saban has raided the state of Texas this recruiting cycle

The Alabama Crimson Tide raided the state of Texas this recruiting class taking a total of seven prospects from the Lone Star State. Today, on BamaInsider.com, Kyle Henderson goes one-on-one with Sam Spiegelman who covers the state of Texas for Rivals.com to highlight the recruitment of each prospect as well as to highlight what each prospect brings to the table (highlights included).

Here is the list of the seven prospects from the state of Texas to commit to Alabama in this Class of 2021 cycle

From Texas to Alabama 

Nick Saban landed seven from Texas in this Class of 2021 recruiting cycle
Tommy Brockermeyer, Camar Wheaton, and Kendrick Blackshire are among Texas' top prospects, each are apart of this incredible class of 2021
