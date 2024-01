Fresh off of landing commitments from two of his former Washington players, Kalen DeBoer is now working hard to bring another one with him to Alabama.

The Crimson Tide received a commitment from Washington quarterback Austin Mack on Thursday. That was followed by another big addition Saturday as Huskies starting center Parker Brailsford announced his transfer to Alabama. Now, the Tide has its targets set on the defensive side of the ball as it looks to land Washington’s top cornerback, Jabbar Muhammad, out of the transfer portal.