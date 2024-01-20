Kalen DeBoer is continuing to pluck players from his former team. Two days after adding Washington transfer quarterback Austin Mack from the portal, Alabama received a commitment from Huskies center Parker Brailsford.

During his redshirt freshman season last year, Brailsford started all 15 games for a Washington offensive line that took home the Joe Moore Award. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound lineman started 12 of his games at center and three at right guard. He is expected to man the center position at Alabama, following the departures of starter Seth McLaughlin and backup Darrian Dalcourt. Brailsford will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Crimson Tide.

Brailsford was viewed as the best-available center in the portal. The Mesa, Arizona native earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors and was a Shaun Alexander Award semifinalist last season. According to Pro Football Focus, he recorded an 82.6 pass-blocking grade and an 80.8 run-blocking mark.

At Alabama Brailsford will not only be reunited with his former head coach in DeBoer but also his former offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, and his former offensive line coach Scott Huff.