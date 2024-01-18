Kalen DeBoer’s first transfer addition at Alabama is a familiar face. After a mass exodus of transfer departures, the Crimson Tide has finally added to its roster by landing Washington quarterback Austin Mack from the portal.

Mack, who reclassified to the 2023 class last year did not play in his first season with the Huskies. The Loomis, California native signed with Washington as the No. 17 quarterback in last year’s class. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Alabama’s quarterback room is now up to five members as the Crimson Tide returns last year’s starter in redshirt junior Jalen Milroe as well as in redshirt sophomore Ty Simpson and redshirt freshman Dyan Lonergan. Alabama also brought in five-star true freshman Julian Sayin, the No. 4 overall player in this year’s class.

Earlier this month Alabama saw redshirt freshman Eli Holstein transfer to Pittsburgh.