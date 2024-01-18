Alabama lands Washington QB transfer Austin Mack
Kalen DeBoer’s first transfer addition at Alabama is a familiar face. After a mass exodus of transfer departures, the Crimson Tide has finally added to its roster by landing Washington quarterback Austin Mack from the portal.
Mack, who reclassified to the 2023 class last year did not play in his first season with the Huskies. The Loomis, California native signed with Washington as the No. 17 quarterback in last year’s class. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Alabama’s quarterback room is now up to five members as the Crimson Tide returns last year’s starter in redshirt junior Jalen Milroe as well as in redshirt sophomore Ty Simpson and redshirt freshman Dyan Lonergan. Alabama also brought in five-star true freshman Julian Sayin, the No. 4 overall player in this year’s class.
Earlier this month Alabama saw redshirt freshman Eli Holstein transfer to Pittsburgh.
Mack doesn't have any statistics from last season. Mack, a class of 2023, was still fresh in the offense but will help create competition and culture from the top down.
Mack has been known to have "top tier arm talent and for having a knack for making "impressive throws." There have been some positives around the 6-foot-6 quarterback.
Mack's transfer breakdown, according to National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney
"Austin Mack is really talented, but he hasn’t played any college football yet, so it’ll be up in the air how he will translate to the SEC in high school."
He played in a system that threw the ball a lot and put up big numbers. He was an impressive kid who could move around and make all the throws and is an excellent decision-maker. Still, we haven’t seen him on the college level yet, so I certainly don’t anticipate him Winning the job over Julian Sayin or any other, and he’ll compete for the backup job in the coming years." - Gorney