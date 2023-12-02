Trezmen Marshall spent the last two seasons, helping Georgia win back-to-back national titles. Saturday, he lifted an SEC championship trophy at his former team's expense.

Marshall, who transferred to Alabama this offseason, played a major role in No. 8 Alabama's 27-24 victory over top-ranked Georgia in Saturday's SEC Championship Game, coming up with a key fumble recovery in the third quarter. Following the performance, the redshirt senior was all smiles. However, he says that would be the case regardless of the opponent.

“I didn’t really care what team it was, as long as we came out with a dub,” Marshall said. “I didn’t care what happened in the game, I just didn’t want to lose. I was going to have to deal with so much trash talk from UGA fans.”

Still, its fun to show out in front of his old teammates.

During the offseason in January, Marshall entered the transfer portal, announcing his departure from Athens. Just six days later, Alabama found itself a new starting linebacker and brought the redshirt senior linebacker onto the team.

After a season of anticipation and dedication to get to this point, Marshall finally got his chance to prove his worth against the Bulldogs.

“I was messing around with Trez the whole week, telling him not to be too emotional,” linebacker Deontae Lawson said. “I think he handled it great. He really wanted to win this game, and I gave him everything I got.”

Marshall finished the game with five tackles, including one for a loss. He played a big role in Alabama holding Georgia to just 78 yards on the ground. His biggest moment came during a botched handoff in the third quarter.

Facing first-and-15 the Bulldogs ran a jet sweep handoff play backed up on their own 17-yard line. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck didn't provide a clean exchange to receiver Dillon Bell, sending the ball to the turf. Then came Marshall's moment.

“I see the ball on the ground," Marshall said. "I see the lineman right there. I wanted to scoop and score, but I couldn’t scoop and score so I just ran and dove on it, and I tried to move him out of the way, and just kind of took it from him."

Following the fumble recovery, kicker Will Reichard drilled a 28-yard field goal to put Alabama ahead by 10 points with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter. Those extra 3 points proved to be the difference in the game.

Marshall has been a part of two major programs in college football, already being a member of the previous two national championship teams with Georgia, and seeking another one with the Crimson Tide.

“I’m blessed, being coached by coach [Kirby] Smart, coach [Glenn] Schumann, like I respect those guys, they poured in my foundation and they helped me,” Marshall said. “And then you got coach Nick Saban. I don’t even gotta speak on that, yall know he’s great. You know, I love him, and it’s just great to be here.”

Marshall isn’t the only Georgia transfer to play against his former team, however. Wide receiver Jermaine Burton also got his opportunity for revenge as well. Burton finished his night with two receptions for 28 yards, and even found the end zone once as well.

“Me and Jermaine, we was on the bus, and said, ‘bro we can’t lose to Georgia,’” Marshall said. “Y’all just don’t understand, them Georgia fans is crazy now, I’m telling y’all. We just couldn’t take that L.”

In a revenge game that will never be forgotten for both Marshall and Burton, they are now SEC champions, this time in crimson.

Following the SEC Championship victory, Alabama’s next matchup will be decided on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. CT, as the College Football Playoff Selection Show will determine the Crimson Tide’s fate.