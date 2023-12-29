ORLANDO – Not many Under Armour All-Americans came into the work week dealing with as much change as Ryan Williams. The five-star wide receiver is now a member of the class of 2024, moving up from the 2025 class, ready to wrap up his prep career a year early against some of the nation’s best. On top of that, he has the nation’s top programs trying to flip him from a longstanding Alabama commitment.

“I want to fully enjoy the process because I did skip a whole year of high school,” Williams said. “I do at least want to enjoy the last part. “My recruitment has sped up a lot, I’m talking to coaches every day. It’s more than you expect.” Williams, who confirmed plans to sign on his birthday Feb. 9, will look to take multiple visits before pen meets paper to mark the official end to his recruitment. Alabama (Jan. 20) will get the first visit before trips to Texas (Jan. 27) and Auburn (Feb. 3). “Alabama, Auburn and Texas have been hitting me hard,” he said. “I’m pretty set on those three. “I’ll sign on my birthday because that’s when my dad signed (with Auburn).”

IN HIS OWN WORDS