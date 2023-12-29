UA Game: Five-star Ryan Williams down to three, will announce on Feb. 9
ORLANDO – Not many Under Armour All-Americans came into the work week dealing with as much change as Ryan Williams.
The five-star wide receiver is now a member of the class of 2024, moving up from the 2025 class, ready to wrap up his prep career a year early against some of the nation’s best. On top of that, he has the nation’s top programs trying to flip him from a longstanding Alabama commitment.
“I want to fully enjoy the process because I did skip a whole year of high school,” Williams said. “I do at least want to enjoy the last part.
“My recruitment has sped up a lot, I’m talking to coaches every day. It’s more than you expect.”
Williams, who confirmed plans to sign on his birthday Feb. 9, will look to take multiple visits before pen meets paper to mark the official end to his recruitment. Alabama (Jan. 20) will get the first visit before trips to Texas (Jan. 27) and Auburn (Feb. 3).
“Alabama, Auburn and Texas have been hitting me hard,” he said. “I’m pretty set on those three.
“I’ll sign on my birthday because that’s when my dad signed (with Auburn).”
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Alabama: “They’ve been very understanding. If I was recruiting me, I would have wanted me to sign on the (December) 20th. But they’ve been letting me enjoy my recruiting process to the fullest. Them being understanding and continuing to recruit stands out.”
Auburn: “Coach (Hugh) Freeze called the last visit. And like everybody said, the legacy. My dad went there so they were already in the area.”
Texas: “Texas called the second-to-last visit (laughing). Their receiver room, and what they’re losing with X (Xavier Worthy) and A.D. (Mitchell) leaving, it opens up a lot of spots. And Texas is a big market and a winning program.”
