Tyler Booker tabs fellow Alabama offensive lineman as a future leader

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker has been one of the unquestioned leaders for the Crimson Tide this season. The junior was named a captain this season and was praised for being vocal as Alabama worked to bounce back from a poor three-game stretch in the middle of the season.

Booker has continued adjusting his leadership style as the season’s gone on. After learning behind some elite veteran offensive linemen, Booker has now stepped into the role himself. He’s embraced the role and the learning curve that comes with figuring out how to mentor the Tide’s younger offensive lineman.

“What I learned is that I kind of took for granted how many young guys we have on the team,” Booker said. “Because, the past two years I’ve been here there were a lot of older guys. I was with guys like Javion Cohen, Emil Ekiyor, Darrian Dalcourt. Last year I was with JC (Latham), Seth (McLaughlin), Dalcourt, (Terrence Ferguson), a lot of older guys in the room. So know that I am the older guy I have to teach a lot of the older guys how to become the older guy. So just understanding that I just have to push it a little bit with some of the younger guys. So whatever it takes.”

As Booker has navigated that transition, he’s also noticed one of Alabama’s younger players growing as a leader this season. Kadyn Proctor might feel like a veteran as he's held down the starting left tackle spot since his arrive at Alabama. It’s easy to forget Proctor is only a sophomore, but he’s already starting to demonstrate the leadership qualities that are required for a player of his caliber.

“It’s hard to see him as a young guy because he’s started. He’s been starting since last year,” Booker said. “He lets me lead but I see those leadership traits and qualities in him and I always encourage him to lead because one day he will be ‘the guy’ and I just want him to be prepared for that.”

Proctor has developed into one of Alabama’s top linemen just a season after struggling mightily as a true freshman in the SEC. His 84.1 pass block grade from Pro Football Focus is the second-highest on the team. It’s also a significant jump from his 58.8 mark last season.

Along the way to improving as a blocker in 2024, Proctor also went through a hectic offseason. Proctor went back on a decision to transfer away from Alabama, stepping up and apologizing to Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer after deciding to return. Proctor then had to put his head down and earn his starting left tackle spot back quickly under a new coaching regime.

With Booker likely off to the NFL next season, Alabama needs a player to step up as “the guy” in the trenches for Alabama. Proctor has not only displayed the talent to do just that but after a tumultuous offseason, is also starting to develop the leadership traits and maturity required to fill the role Booker will eventually vacate.

“He definitely has those qualities and traits and he knows what’s right, he knows what’s wrong," Booker said. "I’m very excited to see him continue to step into that role.”

Both Proctor and Booker will look to lead the line in a crucial matchup for Alabama next week. Coming off the bye week, the Crimson Tide will face No. 18 LSU at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 inside Tiger Stadium. The game can be seen on ABC.