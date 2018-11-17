TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tua Tagovailoa’s stellar sophomore season has earned him a place in Alabama history.

With a 68-yard touchdown pass to tight end Irv Smith Jr. on Saturday, the starting quarterback now holds Alabama’s single-season record for passing touchdowns. The touchdown, Tagovailoa’s third of the day, gives him 31 on the season which eclipses the previous record set by AJ McCarron during the 2012 season.

“A lot of credit belongs to my teammates,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s a tremendous opportunity that we’ve done as an offense to have gotten to this point. Thirty-one touchdowns, that’s cool. But we’ve still got a game to finish off this season, and we still have another game after that, too. We’re more focused on finishing off the season the right way.”

Tagovailoa will have at least three more games to expand on the record. Alabama will host Auburn next week before going up against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Wins in both those games would earn the Crimson Tide its fifth straight College Football Playoff appearance, giving Tagovailoa the possibility of four more games.

Along with breaking McCarron’s single-season mark, Tagovailoa moved into a tie with Brodie Croyle for fourth place on Alabama’s all-time passing touchdown list. Tagovailoa currently has 41 career touchdowns. McCarron holds the record with 77 touchdowns through the air.