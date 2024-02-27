Welcome to Tournament Tuesday, a weekly look at where Alabama basketball stands in the NCAA tournament picture. Each week, Tide Illustrated will be breaking down the Crimson Tide’s resume while looking at where it is projected in this year’s 68-team bracket. After a great stretch over the last two weeks, No. 14 Alabama finally hit a major roadblock on the road in Lexington and lost its first game since Feb. 7. The Crimson Tide was no match for No. 16 Kentucky’s high-powered offense and were blown out 117-95 on the road. Not only did head coach Nate Oats’ squad get embarrassed by the Wildcats, but it also lost sole possession of first place in the SEC standings. Now, in the home stretch of the season with just four remaining games, Alabama has to play its best basketball and win at least three of those games to have a chance to retake the top spot in the conference. Though the Crimson Tide might need a wake-up call on defense to do it, the SEC regular season title is still very achievable. With a couple of tough tests to close out the season, here’s how Alabama currently stands in the NCAA Tournament picture.

Alabama's resume

Record: 19-8, 11-3 SEC Associated Press rank: 14 Net rank: 6 RPI: 7 SOS: 1 Quadrant wins Quad 1: 3-7 Quad 2: 7-1 Quad 3: 6-0 Quad 4: 3-0

Bracketology

ESPN: Joe Lunardi has Alabama as the No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed High Point in the Memphis regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 6 seed Saint Mary’s against No. 11 seed Indiana State. CBS: Jerry Palm has Alabama as the No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed Vermont in the Charlotte regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 6 seed Dayton against No. 11 seed Indiana State. NCAA: Andy Katz has Alabama as the No. 3 seed against No. 14 seed Louisiana Tech in the Omaha regional. The winner of that game would go on to play the winner of No. 6 seed BYU against No. 11 seed Indiana State.

This week's games

No. 14 Alabama at Ole Miss (Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.) Ole Miss record: 19-8, 6-8 SEC NET: 75 (Quad 2 game) What to know: Alabama needs a winnable game to build some confidence and momentum before this weekend and the road game against the Ole Miss Rebels might just be it. The Rebels have lost five out of their last six games, with their only win coming from a three-point victory over the Missouri Tigers. After starting the year strong, it’s been a downhill sled for Ole Miss, aside from a big victory over the No. 24 Florida Gators in early January. The Rebels are in the middle of the pack in offense and defense, scoring an average of 75.1 points per game while giving up an average of 72.2 points per game. If Alabama can continue to operate as usual on offense and play competitive defense, it may get itself back on track again. No. 14 Alabama vs. No. 4 Tennessee (Saturday at 7:00 p.m.) Tennessee record: 21-6, 11-3 SEC NET: 5 (Quad 1 game) What to know: This is easily going to be the toughest game of Alabama's remaining schedule. Currently tied for first place in the conference with its rivals to the north, the Crimson Tide needs a victory this weekend if it wants to take control of the lead in the SEC. Tennessee beat Alabama in Knoxville 91-71 in January and is looking to do it again inside Coleman Coliseum. The Vols are one of the best teams in the country on both sides of the ball and have been destroying teams left and right. Rick Barnes’ squad only gives up around 66.6 points per game while putting up 80.3 points per game itself. With Alabama’s defensive concerns this season, it will have to play its best defense of the year to come away with a victory.

Race for the SEC Title