Labaron Philon questionable for Alabama's matchup against Georgia

Alabama basketball could be down one of its guards for its matchup against Georgia on Saturday. Freshman Labaron Philon was listed as questionable on the initial SEC availability report released Friday night.

Philon has continued to deal with an ankle injury that Tide coach Nate Oats said he picked up in the buildup to Alabama's matchup against LSU last Saturday. Philon came off the bench against the Tigers and in Alabama's last matchup against No. 14 Mississippi State.

"Labaron's just been hobbling a bit with this foot and ankle injury," Oats told reporters Friday. "If we can get him healthy, going again we can get everybody."

Philon has appeared in all 21 games with 17 starts for Alabama this season. The talented freshman is averaging 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He played 17 minutes with five points, two rebounds and two assists against the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

SEC policy requires teams to reveal the status of players who may not play for any reason, including, but not limited to, injury, illness, suspension, ineligibility, or personal matter. Any student-athlete who regularly participates in games (even on a limited basis) is subject to mandatory disclosure.

No. 4 Alabama (18-3, 7-1) hosts Georgia (15-6, 3-5) at 3 p.m. CT Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN2.