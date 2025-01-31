Tide Pod: Alabama does it again vs. top-15 team on the road

Jack and Tony recap No. 4 Alabama’s 88-84 win over No. 14 Mississippi State. The show starts with a breakdown of the Crimson Tide’s red-hot 3-point shooting performance led by Chris Youngblood. Jack and Tony discuss whether Youngblood will remain a starter and what the Tide’s starting five should look like going forward. The show continues with a breakdown of Marks Sears' first game since being benched, the clutch moments that helped Alabama secure the win and a preview of Alabama’s matchup against Georgia on Saturday. The show finishes with a recap of the top Alabama headlines from the Senior Bowl.