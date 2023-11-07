Each week, TideIllustrated will break down the top performances of former Crimson Tide players in the NFL. Week 9 saw former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts help the Philadelphia Eagles improve to 8-1, while Tua Tagovailoa had another solid outing despite the Miami Dolphins’ comeback effort falling short against the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany. The standout performances this week, however, belong to a pair of former Alabama players who played on opposite sides of the ball for the Crimson Tide from 2013-14. This season both players are showcasing their talents playing for the same NFL franchise.

Offensive Star of the Week: Amari Cooper - Cleveland Browns

Cooper carved the Arizona Cardinals secondary apart Sunday with 139 yards and a touchdown on five catches. Cooper had a stroke of luck on his touchdown grab as Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage, sent skyward and landed right into the waiting arms of Cooper, who barely had to change his route to make the grab. Cooper’s strong performance was anything but lucky, however, as he logged over 100 receiving yards for the third time this season and continues to be Cleveland’s No. 1 option at receiver.

Defensive Star of the Week: Dalvin Tomlinson - Cleveland Browns

Tomlinson played a key role as one of the NFL’s best defenses and kept an opposing team from reaching double figures in scoring for the fourth time this season. Tomlinson registered four tackles, including two for loss, and sacked Cardinals quarterback Clayton Tune 2.5 times Sunday. Cleveland managed to take down Tune seven times during the game and Tomlinson was at the forefront of another dominant Browns defensive performance. He now has 14 tackles and 3 sacks this season. Here’s how other former Alabama players fared in the NFL last week:





Baltimore Ravens

CB Marlon Humphrey: One tackle against the Seattle Seahawks.



Carolina Panthers

QB Bryce Young: Completed 24 passes for 173 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions and rushed for 41 yards on five carries against the Indianapolis Colts C Bradley Bozeman: Started at center. DE LaBryan Ray: Three tackles.



Chicago Bears

S Eddie Jackson: Six tackles against the New Orleans Saints.



Cincinnati Bengals

TE Irv Smith Jr.: Had three catches for 26 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. RT Jonah Williams: Started at tackle. S Jordan Battle: One tackle.



Cleveland Browns

RB Jerome Ford: 20 carries for 44 yards. Five catches for 33 yards LT Jedrick Wills Jr.: Started at left tackle.



Dallas Cowboys

LB Rashaan Evans: Saw action on special teams against the Philadelphia Eagles.



Houston Texans

WR John Metchie: One catch for 14 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. DE Will Anderson Jr.: Three tackles, one sack. LB Christian Harris: Five tackles, one for loss and a pass deflection. LB Henry To’o To’o: Five tackles, one forced fumble.



Indianapolis Colts

C Ryan Kelly: Started at center against the Panthers. CB Tony Brown: Saw action on special teams.



Los Angeles Chargers

J.K. Scott: Punted 8 times for 364 yards with a 45.5 average, one touchback, one punt inside the 20 and a long 54 yards against the New York Jets.



Las Vegas Raiders

RB Josh Jacobs: Had 26 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns against the New York Giants.

Miami Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa: Completed 21 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown and had two carries for seven yards against the Kansas City Chiefs. WR Jaylen Waddle: Three catches for 42 yards, one carry for 12 yards. RG Lester Cotton: Started at right guard. DT Raekwon Davis: Three tackles. DT Da'Shawn Hand: One tackle.



New England Patriots

QB Mac Jones: Completed 24 passes for 220 yards one touchdown and one interception and had three carries for three yards against the Washington Commanders. DT Christian Barmore: One tackle, two quarterback hits, two pass deflections LB Anfernee Jennings: Four tackles, one for loss LB Mack Wilson: Played 15 snaps on defense.



New York Giants

S Xavier McKinney: Had 10 tackles against the Raiders. DT A’Shawn Robinson: Six tackles, one for loss. T Evan Neal: Started at tackle.



New York Jets

DT Quinnen Williams: Had two tackles and one quarterback hit against the Chargers. LB CJ Mosley: 11 tackles



Philadelphia Eagles

QB Jalen Hurts: Completed 17 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns and had 10 carries for 36 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys. WR DeVonta Smith: Three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown WR Julio Jones: Played 19 snaps on offense LG Landon Dickerson: Started at guard. RG Tyler Steen: Started at guard, one fumble recovery CB Eli Ricks: Four tackles CB Josh Jobe: One tackle



Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Najee Harris: Had 16 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and two catches for seven yards against the Tennessee Titans. CB Levi Wallace: Two pass deflections.



Seattle Seahawks

DT Jarran Reed: One tackle against the Ravens.



Tennessee Titans

RB: Derrick Henry: Had 17 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown and had three catches for 27 yards against the Steelers.

Washington Commanders

RB Brian Robinson Jr.: Had 18 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and had one catch for four yards and a fumble lost against the Patroits. DT Daron Payne: Two tackles. DT Jonathan Allen: One tackle. DT Phidarian Mathis: Played 14 snaps on defense.



Inactive Week 9:



DeMarcco Hellams — Inactive for the Atlanta Falcons due to a hamstring injury. Minkah Fitzpatrick — Inactive for the Steelers due to a hamstring injury. Jalyn Armour-Davis – Inactive for the Baltimore Ravens. Byron Young — Inactive for the Raiders.



Tide on bye

Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy CB Pat Surtain II LB Drew Sanders Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs WR Jameson Williams S Brian Branch DT Isaiah Buggs Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley LT Cam Robinson

IR/Suspension

Bills: Damien Harris — Remains on injured reserve after a neck injury. Cowboys: Trevon Diggs — Remains on injured reserve after a torn ACL. Giants: J.C. Hassenauer — Remains on injured reserve after a triceps injury. Broncos: Kareem Jackson — Serving a four-game suspension by the NFL for violations of unnecessary roughness rules.



Practice squad players