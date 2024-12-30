Tide Pod: Alabama vs. Michigan preview, latest Crimson Tide roster updates

Jack and Tony preview the ReliaQuest Bowl between Alabama and Michigan. The show starts with a vibe check after Alabama's two bowl practices and what Tide coaches and players said about Jaylen Mbakwe working with the receivers. The show continues with a look at Kadyn Proctor's status for the game and an update on the future plans of Germie Bernard, Jah-Marien Latham and Justin Jefferson. Tony gives his take on the four early enrollees in Tampa and what the coaches said about a few new transfers, plus a few quick hitters on Jalen Hale, Wilkin Formby and more. The show finishes with score predictions and CFP quarterfinal picks.

Watch above or listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/41Sa2T8f7TFvZn4zSUbSGx?si=fd5c9f2111c444a9