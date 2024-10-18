Tide Pod: Alabama prepares for a tough test on Rocky Top

Jack and Tony preview No. 7 Alabama's matchup against No. 11 Tennessee. The show starts with their opening thoughts on what Alabama players and coaches have said this week and injury updates. Jack and Tony dive into five things to watch on the Third Saturday in October, including how Alabama matches up against Tennessee's spread-out attack and how the Tide can slow down Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava and running back Dylan Sampson. Tony breaks down a few new positional wrinkles in Alabama's defense and how the Crimson Tide might rotate at right guard. The show continues with a look at the revenge angle for Alabama's return to Rocky Top and game predictions before finishing with Week 8 CFP picks.