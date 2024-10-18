Advertisement

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama assistants respond to missed calls against Tennessee

Alabama suffered a few missed calls during its loss to Tennessee.

 • Tony Tsoukalas
Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Where does Alabama basketball rank in the preseason coaches poll

Alabama will start the season as a top-five team in both the AP and coaches polls.

 • Jack Knowlton
Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker praised for intensity, leadership as Alabama looks to rebound

Tyler Booker has set the tone for the Tide this week.

 • Jack Knowlton
Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri

Know the foe: An opposing look at Alabama's matchup against No. 21 Missouri

The Tide will face the Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday.

 • Henry Sklar
Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Rising Tide: Tracking Alabama commits during the 2024 high school season

Here's how Alabama's commits performed last week.

 • Jack Knowlton

Published Oct 18, 2024
Tide Pod: Alabama prepares for a tough test on Rocky Top
Jack Knowlton  •  TideIllustrated
Staff Writer
Jack and Tony preview No. 7 Alabama's matchup against No. 11 Tennessee. The show starts with their opening thoughts on what Alabama players and coaches have said this week and injury updates. Jack and Tony dive into five things to watch on the Third Saturday in October, including how Alabama matches up against Tennessee's spread-out attack and how the Tide can slow down Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava and running back Dylan Sampson. Tony breaks down a few new positional wrinkles in Alabama's defense and how the Crimson Tide might rotate at right guard. The show continues with a look at the revenge angle for Alabama's return to Rocky Top and game predictions before finishing with Week 8 CFP picks.

