Tide Pod: Alabama escapes against South Carolina

Jack and Tony recap Alabama's narrow 27-25 win over South Carolina. The show starts with their general thoughts on the game as the Tide avoids disaster. Tony and Jack give their takes on how Kalen DeBoer handled the end of both halves and the mistakes that nearly cost the Tide against another unranked team. Jack and Tony discuss another woeful performance from Alabama's defense and how South Carolina and Vanderbilt exploited Kane Wommack's unit in the last two games. The show continues with a discussion on the positives and negatives of Alabama's offense before finishing with a look ahead as Alabama prepares for three straight games against ranked opponents.