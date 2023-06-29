While most of Alabama's offseason additions joined the team in January, the Crimson Tide brought in a few reinforcements over the summer. With the opening kickoff in about two months, TideIllustrated will highlight each of the newcomers.

First up is the former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun, redshirt junior cornerback Trey Amos, who transferred to Alabama in early May.

For some background, Amos is a 6-foot-1 196-pound defensive back from New Iberia, Louisiana with two years of eligibility remaining. Upon entering the transfer portal in early May, he immediately received offers from LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and many more schools. Ultimately, he announced his transfer to Alabama on May 9, giving the Tide some much-needed veteran depth in its secondary.

Amos logged 12 starts over 34 career games for the Ragin’ Cajuns. He finished last season with 35 tackles, to go with a team-leading eight pass deflections and a blocked extra point attempt.

Aside from his stats, here are a few things to know about the new transfer: