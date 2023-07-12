While most of Alabama's offseason additions joined the team in January, the Crimson Tide brought in a few reinforcements over the summer. With the opening kickoff in less than two months, TideIllustrated will highlight each of the newcomers.

Next up on the list is the highest-rated member of Alabama’s 2023 class, five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound defender is a key addition to an already talented pass-rushing unit. Keeley ranks as the top weakside defensive end and No. 5 overall prospect in this year’s class.

Keeley is coming off a senior season of high school in which he recorded 40 total tackles and an impressive 17 sacks. Despite missing out on Alabama’s spring camp, the freshman linebacker has the talent to find his way onto the field during his debut season this fall.

Here are three things to know about Keeley.