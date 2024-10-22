Three-star TE Marshall Pritchett flips commitment to Alabama

Alabama has added to its tight end haul in the Class of 2025. On Tuesday, the Crimson Tide secured a commitment from three-star tight end Marshall Pritchett.

Pritchett is ranked as the No. 25 tight end in the 2025 class and plays for Rabun Gap-Nacoochee High School in Georgia. Pritchett flipped his commitment to Alabama from North Carolina, where he had been pledged to since March 23. He took an unofficial visit to Alabama shortly before his initial pledge to the Tar Heels and received an offer from the new coaching staff on May 19.

“Obviously it means a lot to get offered by Bama,” Pritchett told Tide Illustrated in June. “That was a really good feeling and kind of a feeling of a lot of hard work paying off.”

A spirited recruitment followed with Pritchett taking an official visit on June 14. A commitment from fellow four-star TE Kaleb Edwards on July 2 downplayed the Tide's need for a tight end, but Alabama continued to pursue multiple targets at the position, including Pritchett.

Alabama's interest never wavered. Tight ends coach Bryan Ellis was Prtichett's main recruiter early, and he is a massive fan of Tide offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan. Sheridan has a background working with tight ends having coached the position under Kalen DeBoer at Washington.

"I love what they’re doing," Pritchett said. "I think any offensive guys know Washington’s offense was booming this year and they get the ball to their guys. They score a lot of points and I think anybody that plays offense would love that."

This season under Sheridan, Alabama tight ends CJ Dippre and Josh Cuevas have been key contributors. Dippre has 12 catches for 142 yards through five games, which already nearly matches his output last season. Cuevas has eight catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

With Pritchett and Edwards now both in the fold, Alabama will have strong depth at the tight end position in 2025. Both Pritchett and Edwards are both talented pass catches at the prep level, which is a key trait for the coaching staff when identifying tight end targets. Alabama's latest tight end pledge has a great frame for the position at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds. Pritchett has 30 catches for 333 yards and four touchdowns through six games of his senior campaign.

The Crimson Tide is now up to 23 commits and carries a top-five recruiting class into the final months before National Signing Day. With a few 2025 targets still on the Tide's board, Alabama can still add to that tally and push to finish with the No. 1 overall class in this cycle.