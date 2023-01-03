Alabama picked up its second win in conference play as it downed a struggling Ole Miss team 84-62 on Tuesday. While the offense shined for a majority of the game, Alabama turned the ball over just seven times, the first time it was underneath the double-digit mark this season. Here are three takeaways from Alabama's 12th win of the season.

Alabama's dominates from inside out

Coming into Tuesday's matchup, Alabama's length, especially in the front court became a focal point against an undersized Ole Miss team. It took 1:23 for Alabama to show off its height advantage as 7-footer Charles Bediako blocked a Myles Burnes layup out of bounds. The block started a defensive trend for the Crimson Tide as it tallied all three of its first half blocks within the first five minutes of the game. It also forced Ole Miss to make adjustments, settling for jumpshots rather than driving to the basket. The change didn't faze the Crimson Tide, holding the Rebels to just 29% shooting while forcing seven turnovers.

Alabama's first-half scoring run

Despite a slow start, when Alabama turned it on offensively there wasn't much Ole Miss could do to slow it down. With 9:26 left in the first half, Alabama turned a 3-for-10 shooting clip, into a 23-9 scroing run to end the half. During the run, the Crimson Tide missed just five shots from the floor, two of which were from behind the arc. Brandon Miller was the ringleader during the scoring barrage tallying six points on 4-of-6 shooting. Along with Miller, Alabama found production from Mark Sears, Charles Bediako, Rylan Griffen and Jahvon Quinerly who all converted with at least two baskets during the run.

Bradley's second-half explosion