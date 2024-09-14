Alabama players enjoy clearing Camp Randall following 'Jump Around'

MADISON, Wis. — By the time “Jump Around” played over the speakers inside Camp Randall Stadium, No. 4 Alabama was already stomping on Wisconsin’s throat.

The Crimson Tide took a four-score lead into the fourth quarter when the Badgers fans took part in their tradition of bouncing out of their seats to the 1992 hip-hop song from House of Pain. That was perfectly fine with Tide players, who happily danced along before finishing out a 42-10 blowout win.

“I feel like they turned us up,” Alabama safety Keon Sabb said. “I feel like it was for us in there. So if they want to keep doing that then keep doing it.”

Alabama receiver Germie Bernard also enjoyed dancing with his teammates on the sideline. However, he won’t be adding Jump Around to his playlist anytime soon.

“Honestly, we had a tough week of practice listening to that jump song,” Bernard said. “We was ready to just shut that weak-ass jump song down.”

Jump Around is still undefeated inside Camp Randall Stadium. However, Alabama did easily blow past an overmatched Wisconsin team on the afternoon.

A touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe to Bernard with 19 seconds left in the half quieted Badgers fans while sending the Tide into the break with a 21-3 lead. From there, Alabama continued to put the game out of reach, as Jam Miller ran in a 34-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the second half.

The traditional playing of Jump Around was the last thing Wisconsin’s student section took part in before piling out of the stadium to begin the final period.

“We knew that was going to happen,” Bernard said. “Coach [David] Ballou, he talked all week about clearing the stadium out because that’s the standard, and that’s what we came here and did.”

Added Sabb: “Yeah, we wanted it to be a home invasion and empty the stadium and I feel like we did that. We could have done that a little earlier but I think it was a good feeling.”

To be fair, Camp Randall was rocking while Wisconsin was still in the game. The Badgers stirred up the home crowd by getting on the board first with a field goal on their opening drive. Wisconsin fans then roared when Alabama kicker Graham Nicholson’s field goal attempt sailed wide right on the Tide’s first possession. However, Alabama was able to bounce back quickly and find its bearings.

“Ain’t lie, we knew they’d have some juice,” Milroe said. “That’s always fun, going on the road, you play against the other fans. They’re always going to bring some juice. That was cool just to have that experience and be in front of that crowd.”

Miller also commended the Wisconsin crowd for the environment it created, stating it lived up to the hype it received heading into the week. However, for Alabama, Saturday was about living up to its own reputation.

“We heard a lot about coming to this stadium,” Miller said. ‘We just had to come and just show them what the SEC is all about. … People this year really don’t think we’re the best because we’ve got a new coach, new OC. We’ve just got to prove a point.”

Alabama has an open date on its schedule next weekend before opening SEC play against top-ranked Georgia on Sept. 28 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. The environment will be intense for that one, too. However, the Tide will gladly trade Jump Around for Dixieland Delight.