Alabama's full-strength line paves the way for big offensive performance

MADISON, Wisc — Alabama switched up its offensive line for a third time in three games. Following its 42-10 victory on Saturday, the No. 4 Crimson Tide might be sticking with this front five for a while.

For the first time this season, Alabama’s offensive line was back to full strength. Starting left tackle Kadyn Proctor made his season debut after missing the first two games with a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Elijah Pritchett started at right tackle after playing in just six snaps while limited by an ankle injury last week.

Those two helped the Tide pile up 407 yards of total offense and six touchdowns. Quarterback Jalen Milroe was a part of five of those scores, as the line allowed protection for three touchdowns through the air and cleared the way for the quarterback to find the end zone twice with his legs.

“I just thought they did a consistent job of making sure Jalen could stay upright, wasn’t rushed, hurried,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “It’s amazing how your play calls can just be so much easier and your down and distances that much more favorable when you can protect your quarterback and make every throw count, where there’s not throw-aways where you’re getting hit.

“And I thought there was just good gelling, considering it was really their first game action all together.”

After facing constant pressure during last week’s win over South Florida, Milroe had more time to work against a physical Wisconsin defense. Part of that was due to the reintroduction of Proctor, who showed improvement from his freshman season last year.

“It’s awesome to have him back out there, just to add our brother to the field,” Milroe said. “This is his first game back, so it was awesome to have him back on the field. He did a really good job for us just constantly being competitive, constantly just being a great communicator. I’m proud of him, just the constant growth that he’s put in day in and day out.”

Proctor was a full participant during practice this week and was expected to make his debut against the Badgers. The surprise Saturday was Pritchett getting the nod at right tackle, where redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby started Alabama’s previous two games.

Formby struggled during last week’s game against South Florida, giving up five pressures and a sack while drawing three costly holding penalties. Alabama’s offensive line gave up just two sacks against Wisconsin. The Tide also played a cleaner game, picking up just a pair of false starts.

“Pritchett being healthy and just finding that really – between Kadyn, Pritchett and the rest of the crew, we felt very confident going into Week 1,” DeBoer said when asked about his decision to start Pritchett. “And Wilkin will continue to work in the mix and be a part of it, as well. And Geno (VanDeMark) came in and did a nice job spelling some snaps there, too.

“We’re gonna need them all, we’re gonna need them all. I just know how a season goes, and they’re just gonna always keep getting better.”

The return of Proctor and Pritchett allowed Alabama to move Tyler Booker back to his natural spot at left guard. After an up-and-down performance as the blindside blocker last week, Booker was back to his dominant self on Saturday, clearing holes in the interior.

“He did a real good job leading the guys up front, and that’s honestly influenced Kadyn Proctor with his performance,” Milroe said. “Just a great leader in Book.”

Along with providing time for Milroe to make plays, Alabama’s offensive line cleared the way for its talented backfield. The Tide averaged 5.3 yards per carry while racking up 181 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Milroe led the way with 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 carries. Running back Jam Miller wasn’t far behind, carrying the ball nine times for 71 yards, including a 34-yard score.

“That group was amazing today,” Miller said of Alabama’s offensive line. “Just seeing them move guys, creating holes for the running backs, making a big pocket for the quarterback, it’s just great to see what they do.”

Alabama has an open spot on the schedule next weekend. After that, the Crimson Tide will look to continue its momentum against a Georgia team that entered this week ranked in the top five in both scoring defense and total defense.