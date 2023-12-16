For a second straight time against a top-10 team, Alabama played with a level of intensity and went blow-for-blow with one of college basketball's elite teams. In its first true road test, the Crimson Tide had Creighton fans sweating for most of the game. However, Alabama (6-4) was unable to pull out a win over the No. 8 Bluejays (9-2). The Crimson Tide struggled mightily to hit 3s and ran into foul trouble late and Creighton's stars took over to avoid back-to-back defeats, knocking off Alabama 85-82. Here are three takeaways from the Crimson Tide’s loss to the Bluejays

Away from the 3

Alabama started Saturday’s contest going just 1-for-4 from 3-point range. It wouldn't get much better. Alabama's normally high powered offense was stifled as Creighton ran the Crimson Tide off the 3-point line. The Bluejays prevented Alabama from moving the ball quickly around the arc and creating open shots. The Crimson Tide’s guards were frequently isolated. When Sears or Estrada would drive and kick the ball to a teammate beyond the arc, Creighton’s defenders closed out and either contested the shot or prevented it from going up altogether. That forced Alabama to call an audible. The Crimson Tide turned to its pick-and-roll game and found success penetrating the lane and finishing with a dominant 62 points in the paint. Alabama’s pick-and-roll actions turned into lots of lobs for Nick Pringle, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. The Crimson Tide also benefited from Creighton’s star center Ryan Kalkbrenner missing most of the first half with an ankle injury. With the Bluejays ratcheting up the pressure on the outside Alabama attempted to punish Kalkbrenner’s replacements in the lane. Mark Sears attempted just five 3s and made only one, but stayed hungry and drove to the lane to finish with 19 points. Alabama's offense isn't built to rely this much in the paint, but its forwards showed flashes of being able to dominate and keep the Crimson Tide in games when its shots aren't falling.

Forcing mistakes, fouls

Coming into Saturday’s contest, Creighton averaged just 9.3 fouls per game, which was No. 1 in the nation. The Bluejays had nine fouls by halftime as Alabama’s relentless pursuit of paint points forced Creighton into fouling more than usual. Alabama wasn't able to take advantage of the Blue Jays at the line, however. The That allowed Alabama to control the tempo and force Creighton to play more passive when the Crimson Tide drove to the paint. Alabama also hustled on the glass and racked up 17 offensive rebounds and 17 second-chance points. The Crimson Tide’s aggressiveness helped make Creighton uncomfortable on its home floor. The Bluejays coughed up 11 turnovers, which turned into 13 points for the Crimson Tide.

More Kalkbrenner, more problems